Matildas defeat Ireland 1-0 in their opening FIFA World Cup match

The Matildas have made a perfect start in the FIFA World Cup defeating Ireland 1-0 in a hard-fought* win at Sydney Olympic Park.

In front of a crowd of 75,784 people – the biggest ever for a women’s football game in Australia — the national team scored an impressive second-half penalty* goal.

There was drama throughout the match – and it began more than an hour before kick-off with the shock news that Matildas’ superstar captain Sam Kerr had been ruled out with a calf injury.

She is likely to miss the next match as well as she recovers.

Australia missed her aerial* skills but found other ways to trouble the Irish.

It took a moment of clever play from Hayley Raso near the Aussies’ goal area to earn the team a penalty shot. A video review of play showed an Irish player had made contact with Raso’s back as she went to ground, which is against the rules.

Stand-in captain Steph Catley then stepped up to score the penalty goal with a strong kick in the 52nd minute that went straight into the top left corner.

Ireland had many chances to score in the final 15 minutes but none of their shots found the net. It took a tough save from Aussie goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold in extra time to make sure Australia walked away with three points for the win.

Catley admitted after the game there were a lot of nerves among the Aussies in the lead-up to the match.

“There has obviously been a lot of anticipation, a lot of anxiety. That’s natural,” Catley said.

“I think you could see that in moments. We were nervy and probably didn’t play as calmly as we normally do and Ireland were fantastic. They put us under pressure.”

The Matildas next play Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday.

