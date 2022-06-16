Mark Knight cartoon celebrates Australia’s wiggly World Cup win

sport Reading level: green

Australia has made it into the 2022 World Cup with a stunning win over Peru that came down to a penalty shootout.

With scores locked at nil-all after extra time, the match would be decided in a nail biting shootout.

The Socceroos coach, Graham Arnold, had a secret plan if the game went to penalties. He would substitute goalkeeper Mat Ryan with the stand-in keeper Andrew Redmayne.

Fans watching the game wondered what the coach was doing but Arnold knew that Redmayne was a very good penalty keeper and, as it turned out, he stopped Peruvian player Alex Valera’s shot on goal, giving Australia a 5-4 victory!

To make the fairytale win even more interesting, Redmayne had been dubbed the “Grey Wiggle” for the dance he performs on the goal line before an opposition player takes their kick.

When I heard this I knew I had to draw a cartoon about this crazy victory by the Aussies and their unique goalie. It also gave me a chance to draw the Wiggles and their associated characters.

The way Redmayne danced on the goal line in a bid to distract the player taking his shot was so similar to a regular Wiggles show that I instantly imagined all the Wiggles alongside him doing “Hot Potato” or “Big Red Car”.

It was one of those cartoons where you see it playing inside your head and all you need to do is copy it down onto paper from your imagination.

It was also a drawing that would be straight out of the cartoonist’s handbook for exaggeration. This exaggeration emphasises* the basic idea of the cartoon that the Australian goalkeeper used a unique dance routine to increase his chances of saving a goal.

So I drew Redmayne in his grey goalkeeper outfit in front of goal performing his lively jig. Then I added Jeff, Murray and Anthony, followed by Yellow Wiggle Emma with her bright bows doing a lovely ballet number. I couldn’t leave out Henry the Octopus or Dorothy the Dinosaur! By the time I drew in Wags the Dog, the goalmouth was full of dancing, wiggling characters.

Standing in the foreground is the poor player from Peru. He is looking over his shoulder forlornly* at the reader, knowing that he will never get his shot past this bunch of dancing and jiggling Wiggles.

Truly a coaching masterstroke*!

GLOSSARY

emphasises: gives special importance or value to something

gives special importance or value to something forlornly: in a way that shows you feel alone and unhappy

in a way that shows you feel alone and unhappy masterstroke: to do something unexpected but very clever to help you achieve something

