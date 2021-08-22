Javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk sells Olympic medal to save baby’s life

sport Reading level: green

Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk has shown she has a heart of gold, selling the silver medal she won at the Tokyo Olympics to fund lifesaving surgery for a sick baby.

The Olympian, a bone cancer survivor, auctioned off her medal for $175,000 ($125,000 US), donating the money to help an eight-month-old Polish boy with a serious heart problem.

“Miloszek has a serious heart defect*. He needs an operation,” Andrejczyk wrote on her Facebook page.

“It’s for him that I am auctioning my Olympic silver medal.”

The medal was bought by a Polish convenience store chain called Zabka, which promptly* announced it was letting Andrejczyk keep the medal.

The money will help pay for an operation for Miloszek at Stanford University Medical Center in the US.

“It is with the greatest pleasure that I am handing over to you Zabka, the little big store chain, my medal, which to me is a symbol of faith* and perseverance* in the face of great obstacles,” Andrejczyk wrote on Facebook.

In an interview on Polish television, the 25-year-old Olympian said winning the medal brought her “enormous happiness” and that she wanted to “pass that happiness on” to a young child who needed it.

“The true value of a medal always remains in the heart,” she said. “A medal is only an object, but it can be of great value to others.

“This silver can save lives, instead of collecting dust in a closet. That is why I decided to auction it to help sick children.”

A fundraising page for baby Miloszek says his condition is very serious.

His heart defect causes his blood pressure to skyrocket, damaging the arteries in his lungs and is heart.

The baby lives with his family in southern Poland and needs to travel to the US for an operation that will give him a chance of survival.

Andrejczyk knows what it is like to battle health problems.

After missing out on a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics by just 2cm, she sat out the next year with a shoulder injury and was then diagnosed with bone cancer in 2018.

But she fought back from both challenges to finish second in the javelin at the Tokyo Games. Her silver medal throw of 64.61m was just behind China’s Liu Shiying who threw 66.34m to take the gold.

After it won the auction, Zabka announced on social media that it would let Andrejczyk keep her medal, and make a donation to Miloszek in her name.

“We were moved by the beautiful and extremely noble* gesture of our Olympian, so we decided to support the fundraiser for Miloszek,” Zabka tweeted. “We also decided the silver medal will remain with Mrs Maria.”

