sport Reading level: green

Australia has left pace bowler James Pattinson out of its 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against England, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both pushing for a recall*.

Pattinson was part of the team that defeated the Poms* by 251 runs at Edgbaston, taking two wickets in his first Test match in three years, but the 29-year-old will sit out the Lord’s Test, which starts tonight (Wednesday).

“It’s nothing new,” Australia captain Tim Paine said at Lord’s yesterday.

“We’re really happy with the group of fast bowlers we’ve got. We think all of them can play a really important role in this series. We’ve spoken to them about making sure we have that core* group of bowlers for the next two or three years.”

Paine explains decision to rest Pattinson for Lord's Test

Pattinson has a history of fitness problems and with the next two Tests being played close together, the decision to leave him out appears to be a case of managing his workload to avoid injury.

“James has come back off a really long lay-off*, a really serious operation. We want to make sure he’s cherry-ripe* for the next three or four years,” said Paine. “In the past we’ve got him back, keep using him and keep bowling him and eventually he’s broken again.

“We’re really lucky we’ve got two bowlers on the sidelines who are world-class*.”

Left-arm quick* Starc was the top wicket-taker at the recent World Cup, with 27 scalps*, while right-arm Hazlewood was left out of the tournament to get him fit and ready for the Ashes.

“Whichever one of those two we unleash* tomorrow, they are certainly ready to go,” said Paine.

Australia squad for second Ashes Test: Tim Paine (capt/wkt), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

GLOSSARY

recall: being added back into a team or group

being added back into a team or group Poms: nickname for the English cricket side

nickname for the English cricket side core: main or most important

main or most important lay-off: rest period to recover

rest period to recover cherry-ripe: fit and ready to go

fit and ready to go world-class: among the best in the world

among the best in the world left-arm quick: fast bowler who uses left arm

fast bowler who uses left arm scalps: wickets

wickets unleash: allow to play

EXTRA READING

QUICK QUIZ

Which bowler has been dropped from the Aussie Ashes squad? Where will the second Test be played? Who is the Australian captain? Name the two bowlers hoping for a recall. What is the nickname for the English cricket side?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Tough choices

Cricket team selectors have a difficult decision to make when selecting a squad or team to play. Write down a list of things you believe the selectors would have to consider each time they choose players.

It could include: fitness, batting skills, type of opposition team they are playing etc.

See if you can come up with at least 10 things.

Time: allow 15 minutes for this activity

Curriculum Links: English



2. Extension

Whenever someone is dropped from a team or squad, there will be disappointed players and teammates. Imagine you are captain Tim Paine. Write a speech explaining to your teammates why the right team has been picked and what you expect of them to win the next Test match.

Time: allow 20 minutes for this activity

Curriculum links: English



VCOP ACTIVITY

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight as many wow words or ambitious pieces of vocabulary that you can find in yellow. Discuss the meanings of these words and see if you can use them orally in another sentence.



HAVE YOUR SAY: Would you select Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood for the second Test? Why?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will show until approved by editors.