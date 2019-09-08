sport Reading level: green

Australia has retained* the Ashes on British soil for the first time in 18 years.

Australia will leave England holding the urn* after another miraculous Ashes day at Old Trafford gave them an unbeatable 2-1 lead in a stunning series which will end next week at The Oval.

Australia only needed eight wickets when the day began, but England batted well enough to take the game to the final hour on day five.

But just after 6.15pm England time, with shadows stretching across the Manchester ground, Aussie fast bowler Josh Hazlewood captured Craig Overton out LBW.

Overton immediately called for an umpiring review but was ruled out leading to joyous Australian celebrations.

Australia won by 185 runs.

Australia successfully retains the Ashes on foreign soil

“That feels amazing to know the urn is coming home,” man of the match Steve Smith, who helped set up the victory with batting scores of 211 and 82, said.

“It was always one I wanted to tick off my bucket list*, to get the urn over here. It’s extremely satisfying.

Pat Cummins finished with seven wickets including both Rory Burns and England captain Joe Root late on day four then claimed the key wicket of English batting hero Ben Stokes on day five.

AFL: Collingwood star Jordan De Goey has flown to Germany to see a hamstring specialist in a last-ditch bid to return for the AFL Grand Final.

De Goey lasted just 48 seconds into Friday night’s qualifying final win against Geelong as he felt his injured leg in his first tackle of the night.

De Goey will visit Bayern Munich’s veteran head doctor Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, who not only diagnoses the specific problem with hamstrings but also hands patients training programs to fast-track their return.

Collingwood has a week off before the preliminary finals, along with Richmond after the Tigers defeated the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba.

The West Coast Eagles defeated Essendon and will meet the Cats in a semi-final at the MCG on Friday night.

GWS, which sent the Western Bulldogs out of the finals, will travel north to take on the Lions in a knockout semi-final at the Gabba on Saturday night.

In other AFL news, Essendon bosses have confirmed John Worsfold will continue to coach the Bombers in 2020.

NRL: One of the fiercest rivalries in the NRL will launch the NRL finals series at the SCG when the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney clash next Friday night — the first finals match at the SCG since 1987.

The Raiders’ shock loss to the Warriors on Saturday was massive, leaving them to face a trip south to tackle minor premiers Melbourne at AAMI Park on Saturday.

Despite their defeat, the Green Machine will travel to Melbourne with confidence, having beaten the Storm at home only four weeks ago.

A bruised and battered Manly side will host the Sharks on Saturday night at Brookvale’s Lottoland, but the venue is in question after the discovery of traces of asbestos* on the hill.

And the Brisbane Broncos will play the Parramatta Eels in a historic first semi-final in front of a sold-out 30,000 crowd at the newly built Bankwest Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

