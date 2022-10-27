Indigenous Diamond Donnell Wallam seals thrilling win after sponsorship saga

sport Reading level: green

Not even a Hollywood movie maker could have written a better script than the one that saw Donnell Wallam sink the winning goal in her netball debut* for Australia.

Wallam, the Indigenous player at the centre of a $15 million sponsorship saga* with Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart, scored the thrilling lay-up goal in the final seconds of the game to break the 54-54 deadlock* between Australia and England at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night.

Wallam shed tears in a post-match interview, admitting the past few weeks had been very difficult.

The 28-year-old, who became the first Indigenous player to represent the Diamonds in more than 20 years, had expressed concern about wearing Rinehart’s mining company logo on the Diamonds uniform.

Her concerns centred around comments Rinehart’s late* father, Lang Hancock, made in the 1980s as the boss of Hancock Prospecting. In 1984 he suggested sterilising* and killing off “troublesome” Indigenous people.

Rinehart, who has never publicly addressed or distanced herself from her father’s comments, struck a $15 million sponsorship deal with Netball Australia in September. The money was to go to the sport’s high-performance program and see the Diamonds wear the Hancock Prospecting logo on their uniform.

But Rinehart tore up the deal after the Diamonds players decided to support Wallam and wear an old uniform without the Hancock Prospecting logo.

Wallam, who became just the third Indigenous player to represent Australia in netball after Marcia Ella-Duncan and Sharon Finnan-White, was mobbed* by her teammates and hugged by some of the English stars after the match.

“It’s been the toughest few weeks of my life so to finally get out there and play in this dress was really special,” Wallam told Fox Netball after the game.

“It kind of makes the last couple of weeks feel like a bit of a blur.”

Wallam also thanked her supporters.

“All the kind messages I’ve been getting, it hasn’t gone unnoticed and it’s really helped me in these last couple of weeks,” she said.

There were just 7 seconds left in the game when Wallam sank the matchwinning goal to put the Diamonds up 55-54 in the first Test of the series against England.

“I caught the ball out wide in the circle and thought I’m not going to shoot from here,” she said.

“I saw my defender run past me, so I just turned and stepped to the goalpost and did the lay-up – it was just instinct*.”

The goal shooter was injected into the game in the fourth quarter with the match on the line. She finished with eight goals, shooting at 100 per cent accuracy.

“It’s really special and I just hope that I’m now a role model to the young girls and boys coming through for their turn,” Wallam said.

GLOSSARY

debut: first appearance

first appearance saga: a long and complicated story with many details

a long and complicated story with many details deadlock: a situation in which two sides are preventing each other from progressing

a situation in which two sides are preventing each other from progressing late: dead

dead sterilising: make someone unable to have children

make someone unable to have children mobbed: surrounded, crowded around

surrounded, crowded around instinct: natural ability that helps someone decide what to do or how to act without thinking

