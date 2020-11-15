Indigenous design first for our men’s cricket team

sport Reading level: green

An indigenous design will adorn* the men’s cricket team shirt for the first time when Australia takes on India in the T20 series.

The shirt features the Walkabout Wickets artwork designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, who is the great great-granddaughter of one of the members of the first Australian cricket team to go to England in 1868.

The artwork represents* past, present and future Aboriginal cricketers, with the large circle representing Lord’s cricket ground in London and the smaller circles representing the team’s various meeting places during the tour.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc showed off the new shirt the Aussies will wear in the T20 series starting on December 4.

“It’s really exciting as a group to have a chance to play in an indigenous jersey for the series against India. I think the players are really excited to be part of it,” Starc said.

Women cricketers have already worn indigenous strips, including in the national team and the WBBL, but this will be the first indigenous design worn by the men.

“It’s great for us to finally be a part of that as well and follow their great leap,” Starc said.

“It’s a huge part of our country’s history and we are very fortunate now to be a part of it and wear our culture on our shirts.

“It’s something we’ll all be very proud of I’m sure.”

Aunty Fiona is the great great-granddaughter of James “Jimmy Mosquito” Couzens who was part of a cricket team of 13 Aboriginal men from country Victoria who became the first Australian cricket team to tour England.

She co-designed the T20 men’s shirt with Cricket Australia’s indigenous engagement* specialist Courtney Hagen.

“This is a great opportunity for cricket to continue sharing stories about the rich contribution* First Nations people have made in the sport, starting with the 1868 cricket team as an incredible backbone of all-time sporting history to share and celebrate across the country and globe,” Ms Hagen said.

“Through the design, we wanted to create something that paid tribute to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cricketers — past, present and future.

“We’ve incorporated* artwork that symbolises* strength, guidance and support through a connection to our ancestors*, represented through the stars and the resilience* of the 1868 team represented strongly.”

GLOSSARY

adorn: decorate

decorate represents: stands for

stands for engagement: get involved

get involved contribution: the part played by someone

the part played by someone incorporated: included, worked in

included, worked in symbolises: stands for

stands for ancestors: relatives from the past

relatives from the past resilience: ability to recover and keep going

QUICK QUIZ

Who designed the Walkabout Wickets artwork on the shirt? Who else was involved in the design of the shirt? What year did the Australian cricket team first go to England? Which cricketer is showing off the shirt in the story? Which team will Australia play in the T20 series?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Find out more

The first Australian cricket team to go to England in 1868 are mentioned in this news story but not much information is given about them. To gain a better understanding of this news story and the experience of the 1868 cricket team, spend 20-30 minutes performing some research of your own about this. Then, write a short summary about the team and their trip to England. Conclude your summary with your own thoughts about the events that occurred.

Time: allow 45 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Histories and Cultures

2. Extension

The jersey design contains meaningful indigenous symbols to pay tribute to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cricketers. Create a design for an item of your school uniform that includes indigenous symbols. Give a short explanation of your design.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Histories and Cultures; Visual Arts

VCOP ACTIVITY

I Spy Nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article? Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick three nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.

