How Lucy’s drawing became big AFL news

Lucy Burford was just seven years old when she designed an AFL guernsey*.

She won a competition to create a design for Port Adelaide to wear in a game against West Coast at Football Park, South Australia in July 2009.

More than 11 years later, the black jumper with a white and teal* V remains the Power’s home strip.

Lucy, now 18, still gets a kick out of watching Port Adelaide run out in her design.

“It’s a bit weird to think I was so young to come up with that concept and they seem to like it, and it’s managed to stick for nearly 12 years,” she said.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s mine anymore, it’s the club’s.

“It’s a community thing, rather than ‘I did that’.”

Lucy’s winning effort was the third time Port Adelaide had held its “Planet Teal” competition for junior members to design guernseys for one-off matches.

In 2007 the club wore a jumper emblazoned* with a silver fist holding a lightning bolt that was central to the Power’s former logo.

A year later, Port Adelaide donned* a teal guernsey with a black-and-white lightning bolt diagonally across it.

Lucy was inspired by the uniform of another football code when she started colouring in a blank sheet of paper with pencils.

“Dad was out the front gardening in an old Australian rugby (league) top and I thought that would look good,” she recalled.

“I roughly drew it on there and put the Port colours on.

“My sister and I got one sheet of paper each, and I think she drew flowers on hers.

“Dad entered and then we went to the game where they wore it.

“It was a bit of a whirlwind* because then they said they wanted to keep it.”

Lucy and her Ardtornish Primary School classmates ran onto the field with the Power players for the game against West Coast.

The jumper proved so popular with Port Adelaide fans, the club chose to wear it the next week, in a game against the Crows.

At the end of that season, the design replaced the one the club wore in its 2004 premiership triumph as its home guernsey.

Port Adelaide made one small tweak* – Lucy had the Power logo at the point of the V but it was moved to the left part of the chest.

When the Power adopted the guernsey fulltime, it rewarded her family with life membership.

“I try to go to about 10 games a year,” said Lucy, who has since graduated from school and is now studying nursing at University of South Australia.

This year Italian sportswear brand Macron has designed Port Adelaide’s guernseys, in the company’s first venture into the AFL.

GLOSSARY

guernsey: jersey or jumper

jersey or jumper teal: a shade of green

a shade of green emblazoned: boldly shown

boldly shown donned: put on, as in an item of clothing

put on, as in an item of clothing whirlwind: energetic or fast-moving process

energetic or fast-moving process tweak: adjust just a little

QUICK QUIZ

Why does Lucy have life membership to Port Adelaide Football Club? What was Lucy’s dad wearing the day she created her design? What did Lucy’s sister draw? What does Lucy do now? Who or what is Macron?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Design a Guernsey

If you could design a guernsey or shirt for your favourite sports team, what would it look like? Create a design that you think would be perfect.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Communication Design

2. Extension

“It’s a community thing.”

Why do you think Lucy said this? Do you think that she is saying something important here? Write sentences explaining your answers.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Adjectives

An adjective is a describing word. They are often found describing a noun. To start with look at the words before the nouns.

Search for all the adjectives you can find in the article

Did you find any repeat adjectives or are they all different?

Extension: Pick three of your favourite adjectives from the text and put them in your own sentences to show other ways to use them.

Have you used any in your writing?