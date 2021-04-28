Hawk’s in the running for best teammate

sport Reading level: green

A junior footballer has been awarded a special Anzac Day medal for running 7.5km to get to his game after his coach forgot to pick him up.

Hawk Hodkinson was eagerly waiting outside his Victorian home for a lift on the morning of Sunday, April 25 — but it never arrived.

He considered asking his mum to drive him, but decided against it because the paramedic was asleep after finishing a 14-hour night shift.

With only 10 minutes to go until he was due on the field, the Highett Junior Football Club player took things into his own hands and started running.

“(The game) was quite important for me because they are my team and I didn’t want to let them down,” Hawk said.

The centre-back arrived just before halftime and played the rest of the match.

The 13-year-old, who navigated* using Google Maps, said he was undeterred* by the long journey.

“I didn’t have any issues but it was pretty annoying because I had to carry a 5kg bag around,” he said.

His late entrance confused his teammates, much to Hawk’s amusement.

“(During the game) one of my mates was like, ‘where did you come from?’ and I said, ‘I dunno, heaven?’,” he said.

Hawk’s apologetic* coach honoured* him with a special Anzac Day medal for embodying* the spirit of the Diggers*.

Club president Jason McGrath said Hawk was an inspiration to his teammates.

“He didn’t seek any apologies or anything like that,” Mr McGrath said.

“He was a little ripper. The team has had a couple of big losses so we will use that to lift their spirits.

“It was a selfless* act for the footy club and his mates.”

GLOSSARY

navigated: found the way

undeterred: not put off

apologetic: being sorry

honoured: given great respect

embodying: showing, representing

Diggers: nickname given to Australian and New Zealand soldiers

selfless: putting others first, not thinking about yourself

