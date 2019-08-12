sport Reading level: green

US gymnast Simone Biles has been nicknamed the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) after performing two never-before-seen moves this week.

After becoming the first gymnast to ever attempt and successfully land a double-twisting, double-somersault dismount* from the balance beam, she took things to new heights during her floor routine at the US Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri.

Biles, 22, who has won four Olympic gold medals, became the first woman to ever land a triple-double (two flips and three twists) in competition.

Not only did she nail the landing, she made the extremely difficult move look effortless.

However, Biles continues to set her sights on achieving more.

“I still get really frustrated because I know how good I am and how well I can do,” Biles said. “So I just want to do the best routine for the audience and for myself out there.”

Biles went on to win her sixth national title, making her the first person to achieve that feat* in almost 70 years.

