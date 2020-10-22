Grand Final feast for footy fans

sport Reading level: green

Grand Final fever is rising across Australia, with the AFL and NRL premierships to be decided this weekend.

The AFL Grand Final will for the first time be staged outside Victoria when Richmond and Geelong go to battle at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday night.

The NRL Grand Final will follow on Sunday night, with the Penrith Panthers tackling Melbourne Storm at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

The finales* will bring to an end an extraordinary season for the footy codes, with coronavirus shutting down competition earlier this year and teams moving into playing hubs so games could resume in front of reduced crowds.

The unique season has not dented the excitement of AFL or NRL fans across the country.

In Melbourne, fans have decorated homes and businesses in Geelong’s blue and white and Richmond’s yellow and black.

One Richmond fanatic, Charli Ferguson, even painted her cow, Macie, in Richmond colours.

While footy fans in Victoria have to be content* with watching the match on television, the crowd at the Gabba will be capped* at 30,000 under COVID-19 restrictions.

Not only will it be the first AFL Grand Final not played in Melbourne, it will be the first-ever night Grand Final and the first all-Victorian Grand Final since 2011.

Tennis champion and Tigers fan Ash Barty will present the AFL Premiership Cup if Richmond wins its second Grand Final in a row and its third in four seasons.

Producers of the AFL Grand Final entertainment have promised to light up Brisbane for the historic premiership finale.

Brisbane band Sheppard will take to the stage for the AFL Grand Final’s first-ever halftime show.

Other acts include Busby Marou, Thelma Plum and DMA’s, with fans to be given state-of-the-art wristbands on entry which will transform the stadium into a technicolour cauldron*.

The technology was used on Taylor Swift’s last Australian tour and during the J-Lo/Shakira performance at this year’s Super Bowl* in the US.

Grand Final creative director Thea Jeanes-Cochrane said the chance to work on the code’s first night Grand Final created exciting opportunities to give an AFL crowd something they had never seen before.

“We hope we’re going to blow everyone away,” she said.

The NRL decider will be played in front of 40,000 fans, with the entertainment headlined* by Gold Coast singer-songwriter Amy Shark.

While Penrith finished the season on top of the table, with 18 wins from 20 matches, Melbourne is considered by many the favourite to win. It would be Melbourne’s fourth premiership, with its most recent win in 2017.

Penrith has won two premierships, the most recent in 2003.

GLOSSARY

finales: final events

final events content: happy

happy capped: limited

limited technicolour: bright colours

bright colours cauldron: stadium full of excitement and emotion

stadium full of excitement and emotion Super Bowl: the grand final of American football

the grand final of American football headlined: led

QUICK QUIZ

Which teams are in the AFL Grand Final? Which teams are in the NRL Grand Final? Where will the AFL Grand Final be played? Where will the NRL Grand Final be played? Name one of the performers providing entertainment at either Grand Final.

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Pump Up the Team!

Imagine you have been asked to give a talk to one of the teams in this year’s AFL or NRL Grand Final just before they run out onto the field. The aim of your talk is to motivate them as much as you can. You must also help them to turn the challenges of this season into something that will inspire them to play their best.

Write the speech that you would give them.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

Ash Barty will present the trophy if Richmond wins the AFL Grand Final. Do you think that she should still present it if Geelong wins? Write a post or letter to Kids News giving your opinion on this question. Back up your opinion with explanation and examples — persuade your readers that you are right!



Time: allow at least 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Proper Noun Police

A proper noun is a noun that names a particular person, place or thing. It always has a capital letter.

How many proper nouns can you find within this article? Find them all and sort them into the category of name, place, time (date/month).

Can you find any proper nouns included in your writing? What are they? Can you sort them into their categories?

