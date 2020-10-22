Brought to you by Newscorp Australia

Grand Final feast for footy fans

Kamahl Cogdon, October 22, 2020 7:00PM Kids News

Footy rivalry is strong in this Melbourne family, with sisters Meghan Fitzpatrick and Kate McKenzie supporting Geelong, while Kate’s husband Paul McKenzie and daughter Bonnie, 17, are Richmond fans. Picture: Alex Coppel. media_cameraFooty rivalry is strong in this Melbourne family, with sisters Meghan Fitzpatrick and Kate McKenzie supporting Geelong, while Kate’s husband Paul McKenzie and daughter Bonnie, 17, are Richmond fans. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Grand Final fever is rising across Australia, with the AFL and NRL premierships to be decided this weekend.

The AFL Grand Final will for the first time be staged outside Victoria when Richmond and Geelong go to battle at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday night.

The NRL Grand Final will follow on Sunday night, with the Penrith Panthers tackling Melbourne Storm at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

The finales* will bring to an end an extraordinary season for the footy codes, with coronavirus shutting down competition earlier this year and teams moving into playing hubs so games could resume in front of reduced crowds. 

Painted Cows media_cameraTigers fanatic Charli Ferguson has painted her pet cow, Macie, in Richmond colours ahead of the AFL Grand Final. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

The unique season has not dented the excitement of AFL or NRL fans across the country.

In Melbourne, fans have decorated homes and businesses in Geelong’s blue and white and Richmond’s yellow and black.

One Richmond fanatic, Charli Ferguson, even painted her cow, Macie, in Richmond colours. 

Melburnians Enjoy Greater Freedom As After Coronavirus Restrictions Are Eased In Victoria media_cameraRichmond supporter Krysty Hand has painted her front fence yellow and black to support the Tigers. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Geelong Residents Show Their Support For The Cats Ahead Of AFL Grand Final media_cameraElise Davey and son George Mcauley-Powell pose in front of their home in Geelong. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

While footy fans in Victoria have to be content* with watching the match on television, the crowd at the Gabba will be capped* at 30,000 under COVID-19 restrictions.

Not only will it be the first AFL Grand Final not played in Melbourne, it will be the first-ever night Grand Final and the first all-Victorian Grand Final since 2011.

Tennis champion and Tigers fan Ash Barty will present the AFL Premiership Cup if Richmond wins its second Grand Final in a row and its third in four seasons. 

media_cameraTennis champ Ash Barty will present the 2020 AFL Premiership Cup if Richmond wins the Grand Final.

Producers of the AFL Grand Final entertainment have promised to light up Brisbane for the historic premiership finale.

Brisbane band Sheppard will take to the stage for the AFL Grand Final’s first-ever halftime show.

Other acts include Busby Marou, Thelma Plum and DMA’s, with fans to be given state-of-the-art wristbands on entry which will transform the stadium into a technicolour cauldron*.

The technology was used on Taylor Swift’s last Australian tour and during the J-Lo/Shakira performance at this year’s Super Bowl* in the US.

Grand Final creative director Thea Jeanes-Cochrane said the chance to work on the code’s first night Grand Final created exciting opportunities to give an AFL crowd something they had never seen before.

“We hope we’re going to blow everyone away,” she said. 

Panthers Fan media_cameraPenrith supporters Lee Kitcheman, with his children, Lyla and Jayden, and his mother Sue Watling, are excited to cheer on the Panthers in the NRL Grand Final. Picture: Richard Dobson

The NRL decider will be played in front of 40,000 fans, with the entertainment headlined* by Gold Coast singer-songwriter Amy Shark.

While Penrith finished the season on top of the table, with 18 wins from 20 matches, Melbourne is considered by many the favourite to win. It would be Melbourne’s fourth premiership, with its most recent win in 2017.

Penrith has won two premierships, the most recent in 2003. 

media_cameraPenrith’s Jarome Luai poses with the premiership trophy ahead of the 2020 NRL Grand Final. Picture: Brett Costello

GLOSSARY

  • finales: final events
  • content: happy
  • capped: limited
  • technicolour: bright colours
  • cauldron: stadium full of excitement and emotion
  • Super Bowl: the grand final of American football
  • headlined: led

QUICK QUIZ

  1. Which teams are in the AFL Grand Final?
  2. Which teams are in the NRL Grand Final?
  3. Where will the AFL Grand Final be played?
  4. Where will the NRL Grand Final be played?
  5. Name one of the performers providing entertainment at either Grand Final.

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES
1. Pump Up the Team!
Imagine you have been asked to give a talk to one of the teams in this year’s AFL or NRL Grand Final just before they run out onto the field. The aim of your talk is to motivate them as much as you can. You must also help them to turn the challenges of this season into something that will inspire them to play their best.

Write the speech that you would give them.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension
Ash Barty will present the trophy if Richmond wins the AFL Grand Final. Do you think that she should still present it if Geelong wins? Write a post or letter to Kids News giving your opinion on this question. Back up your opinion with explanation and examples — persuade your readers that you are right!

Time: allow at least 25 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY
Proper Noun Police
A proper noun is a noun that names a particular person, place or thing. It always has a capital letter.

How many proper nouns can you find within this article? Find them all and sort them into the category of name, place, time (date/month).

Can you find any proper nouns included in your writing? What are they? Can you sort them into their categories?

HAVE YOUR SAY: Which team are you supporting and why?
No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.

