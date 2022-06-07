Golfer Minjee Lee deserves to be recognised as one of Australia’s top sport stars

sport Reading level: orange

Australia’s most underrated* sportsperson is underrated no more.

Minjee Lee’s spectacular win in the US Open – her second major* – should ensure her recognition in Australia surges* to a level appropriate for her exceptional* performances.

But it hasn’t always been this way.

Only a few years ago, when she was in the world top 10, she did not even have an Australian sponsor.

Yet her zest* for her country of birth is such that she represented Australia in two Olympics with a passion not shared by some other golfers.

And she was wearing an earring with a map of Australia as she celebrated her June 5 US Open win, her greatest tournament triumph so far. Her four-shot victory also earned her $2.5 million in prize money, the biggest single payday in women’s golf history.

Minjee Lee’s success comes from tireless dedication. Her swing has been voted the best on tour by peers* and it looks so fluent* and easy you wonder how she ever misses a fairway*.

But nothing has been left to chance. She has squeezed everything out of her ability through relentless* hard work and constant refinement*.

Lee, 26, is the daughter of Soonam and Clara Lee who moved to Perth from South Korea more than two decades ago and raised Minjee and her brother, Min Woo, who is also an exceptional golfer.

As great a star as she is in her own right, Minjee recently took on caddie* duties when her brother played a tournament at America’s famous Augusta golf course.

Behind the brother-sister banter* lies the occasional insight*. Min Woo once said when things get really tough in training he might stop “but she just keeps going.’’

Lee always had something special about her. She won a Western Australian title at age 10, the US junior championship nine years ago and was just 17 when ranked No.1 amateur* in the world.

It’s seven years since she was ranked the Ladies Professional Golf Association’s rookie* of the year and she has been floating in and around the world top 10 for five years.

Her mother was a teaching professional at a driving range* in Perth and her father was also a very good golfer. The family now runs a cafe in Perth.

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open

While Minjee did many of the fun things that youngsters do at school – singing in choirs and taking dancing lessons – there was never any doubt that golf would be her future.

In Year 11 she even moved schools to be closer to her home golf course in Fremantle.

Much like recently retired Australian tennis star Ash Barty, Lee has had the benefit of a wise coach (Ritchie Smith) and a close, supportive family.

They have climbed the mountain together and there’s plenty of glory days ahead.

GLOSSARY

underrated: not rated or valued highly enough

not rated or valued highly enough major: five big golf tournaments that professional women players compete in

five big golf tournaments that professional women players compete in surges: move suddenly and powerfully forward or upward

move suddenly and powerfully forward or upward exceptional: extraordinary, unusual

extraordinary, unusual zest: great enthusiasm and energy

great enthusiasm and energy peers: equals, people at the same level

equals, people at the same level fluent: smooth, graceful, effortless

smooth, graceful, effortless fairway: the area of short grass between the tee (the place where a player first hits the ball) and the green (where the player hits the ball into the hole)

the area of short grass between the tee (the place where a player first hits the ball) and the green (where the player hits the ball into the hole) relentless: determined, never giving up

determined, never giving up refinement: making small changes to improve something

making small changes to improve something caddie: the person who carries a golfer’s clubs and provides help and advice during a game

the person who carries a golfer’s clubs and provides help and advice during a game banter: to talk to someone in a friendly and humorous way

to talk to someone in a friendly and humorous way insight: a clear and deep understanding of someone or something

a clear and deep understanding of someone or something amateur: someone who is not a professional, does not do a particular thing as their job

someone who is not a professional, does not do a particular thing as their job rookie: a person who is new to an activity or role

a person who is new to an activity or role driving range: a facility where people practise hitting golf balls

