Game on for girls’ cricket, footy and basketball

Girls are more game than ever to play club sports traditionally played by boys, including cricket, footy and basketball, new research shows.

A study of more than five million sporting participation records shows 34,000 more girls aged five to 14 are playing these sports.

It coincides* with a drop of 15,000 boys the same age playing sport between 2015 and 2019.

The research, by Victoria and Federation Universities, shows girls’ participation in sport was up five per cent for all age groups.

Experts put the increase down to increased visibility* of professional women’s sporting teams and standout star athletes as well as a big push by peak bodies.

Lead researcher Professor Rochelle Eime said it was “great to see that the policies*, strategies* and investments* are working”.

AusPlay data from the Australian Sports Commission shows 63 per cent of kids participate in sport outside school hours at least once a week and 25 per cent play sport at least three times a week. Most popular sports are swimming, soccer, Aussie rules, dancing and gymnastics.

But Gen Simmons, president of Women Sport Australia, said female athletes often played second fiddle* to the boys in terms of facilities*.

“Often the presidents of the clubs are men who are more interested in boys’ sports,” she said. “And they get first dibs* on schedules, coaches and facilities.”

“Often girls playing traditionally boys’ sports do not have change rooms and bathrooms and have to get changed in the toilet or a cupboard,” Ms Simmons said.

The research, funded by VicHealth and Sport and Recreation Victoria, showed the growth of girls’ sport was especially strong in regional Victoria, where three quarters of girls aged ten to 14 play community sport.

VicHealth’s health promotion operations manager Maya Rivis said that “being active at a young age helps girls develop healthy habits for life, but they continue to face greater barriers to playing sport than men and boys”.

“We must continue to work with Victorian sports clubs and other grassroots* organisations to reduce barriers to physical activity for girls, regardless of their culture, ability and location to get active, have fun and connect with others,” Ms Rivis said.

Vasso Apostolopoulos said her daughter Lia, 11, loved playing basketball for the Hoppers Crossing Tigers west of Melbourne, Victoria.

“She wants to play WNBL – it’s everything for her,” she said.

However, the Sanctuary Lakes mum and Professor of Immunology said she had noticed fewer girls play sport as they get older.

GLOSSARY

coincides: happens at the same time as

happens at the same time as visibility: ability to be seen or noticed

ability to be seen or noticed policies: system of principles to guide decisions in the future

system of principles to guide decisions in the future strategies: plans to achieve long-term goals

plans to achieve long-term goals investments: money or effort put in now for future benefit

money or effort put in now for future benefit second fiddle: playing second in charge to someone else

playing second in charge to someone else first dibs: first go or first choice

first go or first choice grassroots: most basic level of something; in sport, this means community sport rather than professional level

