Fresh support for Gold Coast bid to host Commonwealth Games

sport Reading level: green

Sporting groups and the mayor of the Gold Coast have been trying hard to rescue the 2026 Commonwealth Games and Australia’s richest person has now joined them.

Billionaire businesswoman and head of mining company Hancock Prospecting Gina Rinehart has joined forces with Swimming Queensland, Volleyball Australia and Artistic Swimming Australia to help Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate in his bid to host the Games.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were meant to be held in Victoria but last month Premier Dan Andrews said the state would no longer hold the event because it would be more expensive than expected.

Cr Tate has since stepped in and offered to host the Games in the Gold Coast for an estimated cost just over $1 billion, but both the state and federal governments have said no to the plan, saying Queensland should instead focus on getting ready for its Olympics hosting duties in 2032.

A well-known supporter of Australian sport, Ms Rinehart is not prepared to pay for the Games to be held there herself, but she has offered to do whatever else she can to help the region secure the event.

It is believed Ms Rinehart’s help, plus public support from Swimming Queensland, Volleyball Australia and Artistic Swimming Australia, will offer fresh hope that the upper levels of governments will reconsider.

“Having seen the joy that athletes and their families experienced when competing in front of a home crowd for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Ms Rinehart would certainly welcome the 2026 event to again be held in Australia, especially at the Gold Coast, where it was run so successfully before,” Ms Rinehart’s spokesman said.

Cr Tate said it was “fantastic” Ms Rinehart was backing the Gold Coast’s Commonwealth Games bid to host the event.

“We must show what we are capable of as a country,” Cr Tate said.

“The Aussie athletes deserve it, as does every young kid who dreams of representing their country.”

Cr Tate pointed out that a survey on the websites of the Gold Coast Bulletin and The Courier-Mail had found most of the 10,000 people who participated supported the bid.

He said he hadn’t asked for extra money from the Australian Government to fund the event. Instead he asked that the money set aside for the Victorian Games be given to the Gold Coast in order to help them put on the Games there.

Swimming Queensland boss Kev Hasemann said his organisation was right behind the Gold Coast and Ms Rinehart in their push to save the Commonwealth Games.

“The Commonwealth Games give Australia’s best swimmers a vital opportunity to hone their racing skills for the pinnacle events on the world stage: the World Aquatics Championships and the Olympic Games,” he said.

The Commonwealth Games was last held in the Gold Coast in 2018, which Mr Hasemann said led to the Aussie swim team excelling at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, where they topped the medals table with 13 gold and 25 medals overall.

“Their performance in Fukuoka has now placed Australia as the top swimming nation in the world,” he said.

Cr Tate said Victoria’s shock decision to back out of hosting the Games was a major embarrassment for Australia.

“To me, the Aussie way of life is to honour a deal, whether it is secured with a handshake or a formal contract,” he said.

“Aussies are known for being fair dinkum when it comes to their word so, politics aside, we must honour our country’s commitment to the 2026 Games.”

POLL

GLOSSARY

estimated: an amount that has been calculated but isn’t certain

an amount that has been calculated but isn’t certain secure: to gain something that can’t be taken away again

to gain something that can’t be taken away again bid: proposed plan

proposed plan pinnacle: top or highest

EXTRA READING

Victoria cancels the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Games in ruins as history repeats

Aussies crowned pool champions

QUICK QUIZ

1. Why did Victoria back out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

2. Who is Australia’s richest person?

3. Which sporting bodies support Cr Tate’s push for the Gold Coast to host the Games in 2026?

4. Why did the state and federal governments say no to Cr Tate’s bid to host the Games?

5. Why is Victoria’s decision not to host the Games seen as “embarrassing” for Australia?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Design the logo

Design a special logo for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bid. Use ideas in the story to inspire you.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Visual Communication Design

2. Extension

Can you think of a plan to make the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games less expensive? Use your research skills to find out all of the different things that go into staging the Games. Then, brainstorm as many ideas as you can.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Economics and Business

VCOP ACTIVITY

The Commonwealth Games bid

Take some time to read and understand the article about the Gold Coast bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. You are going to be writing a persuasive letter or paragraph explaining whether you support the bid for the games to be hosted by the Gold Coast.

1. Think about your opinion

Do you think the Gold Coast should host the Commonwealth Games in 2026? Why or why not? Think about the positive aspects mentioned in the article and any reasons you might have for supporting this idea.

You will need to include your reasons and you might want to include any examples from the article that you find important to help explain your view.

2. Plan your ideas

Before you start writing, organise your thoughts. Make a list of the reasons why hosting the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast could be a good or bad idea.

Remember to use your V.C.O.P. skills to enhance your writing. You don’t need to use every elements, but some things to consider might be:

Vocabulary: Use interesting words to describe your ideas.

Use interesting words to describe your ideas. Connectives: Use words like “because,” “and,” “so,” and “if” to connect your ideas.

Use words like “because,” “and,” “so,” and “if” to connect your ideas. Openers: Start your sentences in different ways, like using “Firstly,” “In addition,” “Another reason,” etc.

Start your sentences in different ways, like using “Firstly,” “In addition,” “Another reason,” etc. Punctuation: Remember to use full stops, capital letters, and commas correctly.

Introduction: Begin your letter by introducing yourself and stating your support for or against the Gold Coast bid.

Main Points: In the main body of your letter or paragraph, explain the reasons why you think it’s a good or bad idea for the Gold Coast to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Try and use the information from the article to back up your points.

Conclusion: Sum up your thoughts and reiterate why you believe hosting the Games in the Gold Coast is a positive or negative idea.

After writing, read your work aloud to yourself. Check that it makes sense and there are not words missing or grammar mistakes.

Now read it again as if you were reading it out at assembly, use your voice to help express your thoughts and opinions. Listen to how it sounds; do you repeat any words? Or is the sentence too long? Or maybe there is not as much emotion as you first thought. This is your chance to edit and uplevel it.

Remember, your goal is to express your thoughts clearly and persuasively. Have fun writing and exploring the idea of hosting the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast!

Extension

If you’re doing this task with a partner, exchange your letters and discuss your reasons. Do you have similar opinions or different ones? Explain why you feel the way you do.