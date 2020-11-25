Fast bowler Brown named WBBL Young Gun

sport Reading level: green

Adelaide Strikers fast bowler Darcie Brown has been named Young Gun of the WBBL, while completing her year 12 exams from inside a Cricket Australia player hub.

“I can’t really believe it at the moment, it will probably sink in a bit later, but I’m pretty humbled*, it’s really cool,” she said.

Brown made headlines in 2019 when she was signed by the Strikers as a 16-year-old, making her the youngest cricketer – male or female – to do so.

The 17-year-old bowled at speeds over 125kmh during the Strikers’ Big Bash campaign, topping the bowling speeds achieved by bowlers twice her age.

She made a stunning WBBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes on October 25 as part of the Strikers’ eight-wicket win, finishing with figures of 3-13, including the wicket of Australian all-rounder Nicola Carey, whom she bowled for a duck.

While the Strikers missed out on getting into the finals, Brown finished the tournament with 10 wickets and dismissed the game’s biggest names: Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney and New Zealand internationals Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite.

She also completed her Year 12 exams while studying inside Cricket Australia’s Sydney-based tournament hub.

“It’s the longest I’ve been away from my family,” she said, admitting she was looking forward to returning to Adelaide this week.

She said she was also looking forward to further developing her game and speed.

“I don’t know how much faster I can get, hopefully I can get a bit more consistent, and don’t bowl as many wides, but I suppose if I do more gym programs, strength will come and hopefully I can bowl a bit quicker,” she said.

Scorchers opener Devine described what it was like having faced a Brown bouncer during the tournament as: “She’s sharp, I think it’s really exciting, this tournament’s unveiled a couple of really quick bowlers which is great for the women’s game.

“It’s going to get some old girls like me hurrying up a little bit and probably learning how to duck a bit better.

“I think she’s a really exciting talent.”

Devine has been named as the Player of the Tournament (she also won this award last year, while playing for the Strikers), with 31 votes ahead of Melbourne Stars captain Meg Lanning on 29 votes and Sydney Thunder’s Heather Knight on 28 votes.

GLOSSARY

humbled: something you say when you get a compliment, meaning: I’m not sure whether I deserve it

QUICK QUIZ

Name three of Darcie Brown’s achievements. Which team does Darcie play for? How fast can she bowl? Name two New Zealand WBBL players. Who is Player of the Tournament?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Introducing Darcie

This news article provides us with lots of information about Darcie Brown and her achievements so far. Imagine that she is coming to your school to talk to the students and you have been asked to introduce her. Carefully select the information that you think is most important or that will grab people’s attention and write your introduction. Practice reading it out loudly, clearly and with expression, as though you are presenting to an audience.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Find out the names of the teams in the WBBL. (Some of the names are mentioned in the news story.) Brainstorm a list of at least 10 other names that could be used for a potential new team. Choose your favourite, explain why you think it’s a great name and design a team logo.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

Up-Level It

Scan through the article and see if you can locate three words that you consider to be basic, or low level. Words we use all the time and they can be replaced by more sophisticated words, words like good and said are examples of overused words.

Once you have found them, see if you can up-level them. Think of synonyms you could use instead of these basic words, but make sure they still fit into the context of the article.

Re-read the article with your new words.

Did it make it better?

Why/Why not?