Australian Dylan Alcott continues to dominate the men’s quad wheelchair singles circuit, taking out his third consecutive French Open title.

The victory was Alcott’s 13th career Grand Slam, after defeating 21-year-old Dutchman Sam Schroder 6-4 6-2, in a repeat of this year’s Australian Open final.

Alcott, 30, fell back 3-1 in the opening set before storming to a straight-sets win.

A long way from the Melbourne lockdown, Alcott paid tribute* to his home town. He also declared* this latest win special, given current world circumstances.

“It’s been really hard for everyone all around the world … to my loved ones in Melbourne, I hope you are OK,” Alcott said.

Alcott said that he doesn’t know how much longer he has left at the top of the game.

“To Roland-Garros*, thanks for supporting us, thanks for having court tennis here,” he said.

“I don’t know how many more I’ve got left in me, so every time I come on this court I feel really blessed to be here.”

At just 30, Dylan is a seasoned veteran. His impressive stats as one of Australia’s most successful athletes speak for themselves.

A wheelchair basketball gold medallist at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, Alcott realised his dream of winning a second Paralympic gold medal in another sport when he switched to tennis and he and quad doubles partner Heath Davidson won at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

The following day, Alcott won a second gold medal, beating Great Britain’s Andy Lapthorne in straight sets to claim the quad singles crown.

In 2016, Dylan became the first paraplegic athlete to be awarded Tennis Australia’s prestigious Newcombe Medal.

In June and July 2020, he became the first quad singles player to win the French Open and Wimbledon. Next stop: the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

GRAND SLAM WINS

2021

French Open (clay)

Australian Open (hard)

2020

French Open (clay)

Australian Open (hard)

2019

Wimbledon, UK (grass)

French Open (clay)

Australian Open (hard)

2018

US Open (hard)

Australian Open (hard)

2017

Australian Open (hard)

2016

Australian Open (hard)

2015

US Open (hard)

Australian Open (hard)

LOSSES

Alcott has twice been denied the US Open title by the UK’s Andy Lapthorne, first in 2019 and again in 2020. But in 2019 Alcott beat Lapthorne 6-0, 6-2 on his home turf: Wimbledon.

FAST FACTS

Past Paralympic Games

Rio 2016, London 2012, Beijing 2008

Physical impairment*

Paraplegia*, nerve damage

Started competing

2002

First competed for Australia

2003

Sport career highlights

Winning the 2015 Australian Open quad singles title in front of a home crowd

Greatest sporting moments

Winning a gold medal in wheelchair basketball at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games

Heroes/role models

Six-time Paralympian, female wheelchair tennis champion Daniela ‘Danni’ Di Toro

Australia’s former world No. 1 Patrick Rafter, who won back-to-back US Open titles in 1997 and 1998.

Favourite quote

“You’ve got to buy a ticket to win the raffle”

Star power

Alcott had to make extra room in a crowded trophy cabinet when he became the first Paralympian to score a coveted Silver Logie at Australia’s top TV awards. He won the Most Popular New Talent gong in 2019 for the ABC series The Set

Source: Paralympics Australia

GLOSSARY

tribute: act, statement of gift to show gratitude, respect or admiration

act, statement of gift to show gratitude, respect or admiration declared: openly said, announced with emphasis or feeling

openly said, announced with emphasis or feeling Roland Garros: the French Open tournament and stadium are named after the French aviator Roland Garros.

the French Open tournament and stadium are named after the French aviator Roland Garros. impairment: compromised function of a body part

compromised function of a body part paraplegia: paralysis of the legs and lower body, typically caused by spinal injury or disease.

paralysis of the legs and lower body, typically caused by spinal injury or disease. acquired: received

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Design a Banner

Think about what makes Dylan a great hero or role model. Write a paragraph explaining why he should be on every kid list of heroes or role models.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Communication Design

2. Extension

What do you think Dylan’s favourite quote – ‘You’ve got to buy a ticket to win the raffle’ – really means? Write a story that will help other kids to understand the message behind the quote.



Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Fast Facts

The article shares a lot about Dylan in a really short, sharp way using Fast Facts.

You could easily turn the fast facts into a character bio and include a picture. In fact, that’s what we want you to do but make it all about you or another member of your family.

Use similar subtitles as the article: