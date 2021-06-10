Australian Dylan Alcott continues to dominate the men’s quad wheelchair singles circuit, taking out his third consecutive French Open title.
The victory was Alcott’s 13th career Grand Slam, after defeating 21-year-old Dutchman Sam Schroder 6-4 6-2, in a repeat of this year’s Australian Open final.
Alcott, 30, fell back 3-1 in the opening set before storming to a straight-sets win.
A long way from the Melbourne lockdown, Alcott paid tribute* to his home town. He also declared* this latest win special, given current world circumstances.
“It’s been really hard for everyone all around the world … to my loved ones in Melbourne, I hope you are OK,” Alcott said.
Alcott said that he doesn’t know how much longer he has left at the top of the game.
“To Roland-Garros*, thanks for supporting us, thanks for having court tennis here,” he said.
“I don’t know how many more I’ve got left in me, so every time I come on this court I feel really blessed to be here.”
At just 30, Dylan is a seasoned veteran. His impressive stats as one of Australia’s most successful athletes speak for themselves.
A wheelchair basketball gold medallist at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, Alcott realised his dream of winning a second Paralympic gold medal in another sport when he switched to tennis and he and quad doubles partner Heath Davidson won at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.
The following day, Alcott won a second gold medal, beating Great Britain’s Andy Lapthorne in straight sets to claim the quad singles crown.
In 2016, Dylan became the first paraplegic athlete to be awarded Tennis Australia’s prestigious Newcombe Medal.
In June and July 2020, he became the first quad singles player to win the French Open and Wimbledon. Next stop: the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
GRAND SLAM WINS
2021
French Open (clay)
Australian Open (hard)
2020
French Open (clay)
Australian Open (hard)
2019
Wimbledon, UK (grass)
French Open (clay)
Australian Open (hard)
2018
US Open (hard)
Australian Open (hard)
2017
Australian Open (hard)
2016
Australian Open (hard)
2015
US Open (hard)
Australian Open (hard)
LOSSES
Alcott has twice been denied the US Open title by the UK’s Andy Lapthorne, first in 2019 and again in 2020. But in 2019 Alcott beat Lapthorne 6-0, 6-2 on his home turf: Wimbledon.
FAST FACTS
Past Paralympic Games
Rio 2016, London 2012, Beijing 2008
Physical impairment*
Paraplegia*, nerve damage
Started competing
2002
First competed for Australia
2003
Sport career highlights
Winning the 2015 Australian Open quad singles title in front of a home crowd
Greatest sporting moments
Winning a gold medal in wheelchair basketball at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games
Heroes/role models
Six-time Paralympian, female wheelchair tennis champion Daniela ‘Danni’ Di Toro
Australia’s former world No. 1 Patrick Rafter, who won back-to-back US Open titles in 1997 and 1998.
Favourite quote
“You’ve got to buy a ticket to win the raffle”
Star power
Alcott had to make extra room in a crowded trophy cabinet when he became the first Paralympian to score a coveted Silver Logie at Australia’s top TV awards. He won the Most Popular New Talent gong in 2019 for the ABC series The Set
Source: Paralympics Australia
GLOSSARY
- tribute: act, statement of gift to show gratitude, respect or admiration
- declared: openly said, announced with emphasis or feeling
- Roland Garros: the French Open tournament and stadium are named after the French aviator Roland Garros.
- impairment: compromised function of a body part
- paraplegia: paralysis of the legs and lower body, typically caused by spinal injury or disease.
- acquired: received
QUICK QUIZ
- How many French Open titles has Dylan Alcott won?
- How many grand slam titles in total has he won?
- Alcott won Paralympic gold in which sport before switching to tennis?
- Which Australian city is Alcott’s home town?
- Who did he beat to win this latest French Open title?
LISTEN TO THIS STORY
CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES
1. Design a Banner
Think about what makes Dylan a great hero or role model. Write a paragraph explaining why he should be on every kid list of heroes or role models.
Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English, Visual Communication Design
2. Extension
What do you think Dylan’s favourite quote – ‘You’ve got to buy a ticket to win the raffle’ – really means? Write a story that will help other kids to understand the message behind the quote.
Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social Capability
VCOP ACTIVITY
Fast Facts
The article shares a lot about Dylan in a really short, sharp way using Fast Facts.
You could easily turn the fast facts into a character bio and include a picture. In fact, that’s what we want you to do but make it all about you or another member of your family.
Use similar subtitles as the article:
- Name
- Date of Birth
- Profile Picture (draw or add a picture of yourself of the person you are creating a profile about)
- Rising Star (your sport or hobby)
- Started competing (when you started your sport or hobby)
- Sport/hobby career highlights (your biggest achievement in a sport or hobby)
- Greatest sporting/hobby moment (a moment you will never forget)
- Heroes/role models (someone you admire and why)
- Favourite quote (a saying that you love, or make up one of your own)
- Star power (your claim to fame: have you ever been interviewed, had your photo taken, been up on stage)