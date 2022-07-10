Djokovic downs Kyrgios in 2022 Wimbledon men’s final

sport Reading level: green

Despite winning the first set and playing some incredible tennis, it all unravelled for Nick Kyrgios as Novak Djokovic stormed to an incredible seventh Wimbledon title.

In his first grand slam* title since his Australian deportation* saga*, Djokovic won 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6.

Like every Kyrgios match, there was no shortage of fireworks.

With the match locked at one set apiece, Kyrgios was issued a code violation* for complaining to the chair umpire that fans were distracting him while he was serving.

As he closed out his service game he said: “They’re distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final, she’s drunk out of her mind.

“Why is she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row, speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable? Nothing is acceptable? So kick her out!

“I know exactly which one it is, it’s the one that looks like she’s had 700 drinks, bro.”

Kyrgios continued to rant and complain throughout the match, with most of his rage directed at his supporters’ box where his girlfriend, dad, sister and trainers sat. He complained they were not supporting him loudly enough.

After claiming the first set, Kyrgios was unable to claw his way back into the contest in the next two sets. He was able to push Djokovic to a fourth set tie-break but the dream of his first singles title came to an end.

Gracious* in defeat, Kyrgios said: “He’s a bit of a god, I’m not going to lie. I want to congratulate Novak.

“To all the ball kids and umpires, I know we have tough relationships, thanks for putting up with it.”

Asked if he was hungry for more grand slam finals chances, Kyrgios added: “Absolutely not! I’m so exhausted. I need a well earned vacation. Maybe one day I’ll be here again but I don’t know about that.”

Kyrgios defied* the doubters – including himself – just to reach the final and allow himself to dream about winning one of the most revered* prizes in all sports.

But despite playing well, he was no match for the ruthless Djokovic, who claimed his 21st grand slam title and seventh on the centre court at the All England Club, where the Wimbledon tournament is played.

Djokovic, who was kicked out of Australia just before the Australian Open because he refuses to get a Covid-19 vaccination, is now just one grand slam title behind record holder Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios might alienate* a lot of people, but there’s also a whole generation in his corner who love his untraditional approach and desire to shake things up.

Kyrgios’ Wimbledon finals appearance came a year after Ash Barty became the first Australian woman in 42 years to win the women’s singles title and 24 hours after Aussie pair

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell took the men’s doubles title.

Ebden and Purcell are the first all-Australian pairing in 22 years to win the men’s doubles. They did it the hard way, beating the defending champions from Croatia – Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic – in a five-set thriller 7-6 6-7 4-6 6-4 7-6.

GLOSSARY

grand slam: the four major tennis tournaments – Australian Open, US Open, French Open and Wimbledon

the four major tennis tournaments – Australian Open, US Open, French Open and Wimbledon deportation: the act of forcing someone to leave a country

the act of forcing someone to leave a country saga: a long, dramatic story

a long, dramatic story code violation: when the umpire decides that a player’s bad behaviour has broken a rule. The first violation is a warning, but a second results in the loss of a point and a third in the loss of a game

when the umpire decides that a player’s bad behaviour has broken a rule. The first violation is a warning, but a second results in the loss of a point and a third in the loss of a game gracious: pleasant, kind and polite

pleasant, kind and polite defied: resisted, refused to follow or obey

resisted, refused to follow or obey revered: greatly respected and admired

greatly respected and admired alienate: to cause others to stop supporting and agreeing with you

EXTRA READING

Djoker’s toughest opponent in record bid

Barty’s the queen of Australian Open

Barty repeats her idol’s Wimbledon feat

Umpire gives Kyrgios strange mid-match pep talk

QUICK QUIZ

What is the name of the tournament that Kyrgios and Djokovic played in? Why was Kyrgios issued a code violation? How many grand slam titles as Djokovic now won? Which other player holds the record for the most grand slam titles? Which Australian players won the men’s doubles title?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Acrostic poem

Create an acrostic poem about Nick Kyrgios. Write the letters of this name down the left side of your page and then write words, phrases or sentences beginning with each letter that describe him, his strengths and weaknesses, and his sporting achievements.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Media Arts

2. Extension

Make an audio recording of your poem, reading it with expression.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Media Arts

VCOP ACTIVITY

I’ve always wanted to know

If you had the opportunity to talk to Nick Kyrgios or Novak Djokovic, what would you ask them?

Come up with five different questions. Challenge yourself to use different question stems (question opener words) to write your questions, and don’t forget to end with a question mark.