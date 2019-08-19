Cyclist sets new world motor-pace record for fastest ride by a man

sport Reading level: green

A cyclist has set a new world record by riding a bike at just over 280kmh.

Forty-five-year-old UK cyclist Neil Campbell set the record for the fastest speed on a bike by a male, beating the previous record for a man of 268.84kmh set by Dutchman Fred Rompelberg in 1995.

But Campbell still couldn’t beat female cyclist Denise Mueller-Korenek, who holds the overall world record with an average bike speed of 296.009kmh, which she achieved in September last year.

Campbell set his world record on a specially made bike that looks like a tandem* and was made with a combination of 3D-printed and motocross bike parts.

The bike and rider were towed behind a powerful Porsche Cayenne car. This type of riding — in which the bike is towed by a vehicle and shielded from the wind — is called motor-paced riding. This is different to what is called unpaced on non-motor-paced riding, in which the rider isn’t towed by a car and doesn’t have protection from the wind.

Once the car and Campbell’s bike were travelling fast, the bike was released and was then timed at a top speed of 280.55kmh.

“I am thrilled and relieved, the team worked amazingly well,” Campbell told the Guardian.

The Porsche was modified with an attachment at the back that created a windshield for Campbell to ride in to cut wind resistance. A tailwind during the world-record ride also helped.

“Porsche spend millions testing their cars in a wind tunnel and we stick a big Tupperware box on the back of it!” he said.

He had planned to wear a parachute to help him stop safely but changed his mind before the ride.

He did wear a helmet and a kangaroo-skin suit that would inflate if he crashed.

THE FASTEST-EVER RIDE

US cyclist Denise Mueller-Korenek set a new world record for paced bicycle land speed on September 16, 2018. She is considered the fastest cyclist on Earth.

Her world-record ride was on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, US, travelling an average of 296.009kmh on a custom-built carbon KHS bicycle behind a custom-built vehicle that helped shield her from air resistance. She is the only female in history to hold the world record.

