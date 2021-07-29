Coach Dean Boxall deserves a gold medal for Titmus victory celebration

sport Reading level: green

The Olympics are here and they’re a welcome distraction from Covid-19.

Watching the Games on TV is a major source of entertainment. It’s also a chance for some good news and inspiration as we watch our athletes compete against the world’s best.

Australia is a proud sporting nation and punches above its weight* on the world sporting stage, particularly at the Olympics.

We have the occasional lean period*, but the Olympic honour roll is full of Aussie legends like Cathy Freeman, Betty Cuthbert, Sally Pearson, Ian Thorpe, Dawn Fraser, Murray Rose, Shane Gould and Andrew Hoy, to name just a few.

Having been delayed a year due to Covid-19, we are seeing the Tokyo Games deliver us a new era of sporting heroes, and even though it is still the first week of competition, Australians are making their presence felt already!

The swimming has not disappointed, with medals being won in the pool and also the emergence* of a new swimming star for Australia.

Ariarne Titmus, the 20-year-old from Tassie whose family moved to Queensland for better training facilities, won the women’s 400m freestyle Olympic gold medal, defeating US superstar Katie Ledecky. She then went on to win the 200m freestyle final as well two days later.

But it was not just her win in the 400m that made headlines around the world. The celebrations by her coach, Dean Boxall, after her win in the 400m also captured global media attention.

I have drawn hundreds of cartoons on the Olympics over the years, its stars and its controversies*, and I knew the coach’s antics celebrating Titmus’ win would be a huge talking point.

So I took up the pen and just started sketching the coach in some of the very athletic moves he displayed in his elation*. With his long blonde hair flying it looked like a rock ‘n’ roll performance!

I drew several poses and thought it was a shame to only use one, so I decided I would have them all in the cartoon.

I placed them in a line on the pool stadium balcony so that as the reader’s eyes scanned across they animated* Dean Boxall’s movements.

The second part of the drawing was portraying* the athletes themselves. That had to be simple, so I drew the pool with Titmus and Ledecky having just finished the race, resting on the lane ropes as the swimmers do, Titmus with her fist raised in celebration.

I love the way these highly competitive swimmers have a chat after races, and I like to imagine what they are saying to each other?

I thought Ledecky should be looking up into the stands and deliver the punchline* on Boxall’s celebrations.

In the cartoon she says to Titmus: “I think your swim isn’t the only gold medal performance here today”.

It is what we were all thinking!

To win a gold medal at the Olympics is an incredible achievement, not just for the athlete but also for the whole support network around them, from coaches to family. It is a monumental* effort and shows that even though they are an individual athlete, it is a team effort.

GLOSSARY

punches above its weight: a saying that means to perform better than expected based on level of experience, size or other attributes

lean period: a time when there’s not much success

emergence: become visible or obvious

controversies: disagreements, when people have strong views that aren’t the same as each other

elation: great happiness

animated: created the appearance of movement

portraying: showing or describing

punchline: last part of a joke, story or cartoon that explains the meaning or makes the point

monumental: great in importance or size

