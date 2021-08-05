Cartoonist Mark Knight flips out over new Olympic sports

sport Reading level: orange

The Tokyo Olympics has included several new alternative* sports to make the Games more attractive to younger dudes.

Aimed squarely at the popular extreme sports end of the market, these wicked new events have included rock climbing, surfing and skateboarding.

Sporting traditionalists were spewing at the thought of a counterculture* skateboard rider being awarded an Olympic gold medal, but millions of people around the world are into skateboarding, compete in tournaments and follow its stars on social media.

The International Olympic Committee couldn’t ignore it.

Enter the freestyle BMX event, where an Australian by the name of Logan Martin did things on a bicycle that were beyond belief.

In the past, we have admired the gymnasts who flip and tumble, vault and somersault then land like a cat.

Logan does it on a BMX bike, defying* gravity and my old theory that what goes up, usually comes down pretty hard and in many broken pieces!

But not the young man from Queensland, who went on to win the gold medal and open the eyes of many who were unaware of the skills involved in these sports. They are athletes of the 21st century!

I was inspired to draw a cartoon about Logan Martin and his somersaulting BMX routine that won him gold.

I wanted to make a comment about how these new sports that had entered the Olympics did not detract* from the prestige* of the Games, but actually added to its inclusivity*.

As we all know, the symbol of the Olympics is the five interlinked coloured rings, an unmistakeable graphic. It adorns all the arenas at the Olympic events.

When I was watching the BMX on television, the bike riders seemed to hang in the air and there in the background was the Olympic symbol.

For a moment the rider and the symbol seemed to be pasted together. I saw a visual connection between the five rings and the wheels of the BMX bikes.

I did some rough sketches, firstly of Logan riding a five wheeled bike, with all the Olympic rings as his wheels. I laughed, but the drawing was kind of crazy and confusing.

Then I had a few cyclists in the air at once, with their wheels forming the Olympic logo. Not bad, but still too messy!

Finally, I drew Logan on his own, in the air somersaulting in front of the Olympic rings with two of his wheels forming part of the famous logo. Much simpler, but it worked!

The secret to great graphic design is simplicity, which I adopted for this cartoon!

By melding* the Olympic symbol and the BMX bike together, the cartoon attempts to show how these new sports have become an integral* part of the Olympic Games, an event which helps to unite the world by bringing together athletes of all colours, creeds and sports every four years.

GLOSSARY

alternative: different from the usual or traditional

different from the usual or traditional counterculture: a way of life and behaviours that are different from those of most other people

a way of life and behaviours that are different from those of most other people defying: challenging or refusing to obey

challenging or refusing to obey detract: make something less valuable

make something less valuable prestige: respect and admiration given to something or someone

respect and admiration given to something or someone inclusivity: to include people who otherwise might not be included or treated equally

to include people who otherwise might not be included or treated equally melding: combining

combining integral: an important part of a whole thing

QUICK QUIZ

Which BMX freestyle rider features in his cartoon? Name two of the other new Olympic sports Mark mentions in this story. What famous Olympic symbol has Mark included in his cartoon? What comment was Mark trying to make with his cartoon? What does Mark say is the secret to great graphic design?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Write a Jingle

The next Olympics will be in Paris in 2024. Can you think of another five things that could make the Paris Olympics even more attractive to kids? These could be new sports, ideas for uniforms, logos, symbols, Opening and Closing Ceremony activities/events, advertisements – anything at all!

Describe or design your ideas in as much detail as you can.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education

2. Extension

Choose another Olympic Sport. Be inspired by Mark’s cartoon to create your own cartoon that celebrates the sport and the Olympic ideals. The only rule is that your cartoon must include the Olympic rings symbol.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Describe It

Look at the cartoon and make a list of five nouns that you see. Then describe those five nouns with five adjectives.

Add a preposition to those five nouns and adjectives.

Now choose your favourite bundle and put all the words together to make one descriptive sentence.