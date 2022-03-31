Cartoon captures farewell Warnie would have loved

sport Reading level: red

The premature* loss of Shane Warne to a heart attack at the age of 52 shook Australians still reeling* from two years of Covid and more recently the devastating floods.

It was like the loss of a favourite son.

Warne, the talented, larrikin* boy from Blackrock who changed the game of cricket with his off-spin bowling, had left the stadium too early.

But SK Warne was never going to go quietly, and following a private funeral for his family, a public event was organised at the MCG for the public to bid him farewell.

I had been covering his loss in my cartoons and my editor asked me to do one final drawing on the memorial event.

I wondered what I could say after so much had already been said since his passing. I thought the cartoon would have to be something solemn* and yet simple.

After watching the memorial I came up with one clear conclusion: Warnie would have loved it.

That is what I wanted the cartoon to convey.

More than 50,000 people attended the MCG for the March 30 memorial. The service started with Greta Bradman, granddaughter of cricket legend Sir Donald, singing the National Anthem.

Then cricket colleagues and celebrity friends were invited on stage to tell stories about Warnie.

We were also treated to his rock star friends, Sir Elton John, Chris Martin from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams, performing songs.

His family courageously stood up and declared their love for him, and we even had “When the Saints Go Marching In”, the anthem of his beloved St Kilda footy team, blaring out at the end.

Shane Warne would have had a smile from ear to ear.

So how should I illustrate it? I thought about his statue on the MCG promenade* and how it had become a makeshift* shrine* to the leg-spinner, with people leaving flowers, cards and messages. Even some of his favourite beers were placed at his statue’s feet, like offerings to the gods.

I wondered if the lifelike statue might actually reach down and pick up one of those beer cans! That thought gave me an idea!

I drew the promenade area outside the MCG. It’s night time and the memorial show is on inside the ground. We see its bright glow in the sky.

In the stillness, I drew Warnie’s statue, not in its familiar bowling pose, but sitting there with one leg up on the granite plinth* like someone might casually sit on a grassy hill watching a concert, or even cricket.

The statue is relaxed, laid back, enjoying one of the beer cans left for him. The cast bronze figure of Warne is looking up at the MCG, listening to the sounds coming from the arena. And he is smiling.

RIP* Shane Warne.

GLOSSARY

premature: when something happens earlier than it should have

when something happens earlier than it should have reeling: to be confused or shocked by a situation

to be confused or shocked by a situation larrikin: a mischievous but good-hearted person

a mischievous but good-hearted person solemn: serious and showing respect

serious and showing respect promenade: a wide path for walking

a wide path for walking makeshift: temporary and made using whatever is available

temporary and made using whatever is available shrine: a place of worship

a place of worship plinth: heavy base supporting a statue

heavy base supporting a statue RIP: stands for “rest in peace” and is said after someone dies

QUICK QUIZ

What does Mark Knight think Shane Warne would have thought of his memorial? What did Mark want to convey in this cartoon? How many people attended Shane Warne’s memorial? Where was the memorial held? What pose did Mark draw Shane Warne’s statue in and why?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Caption it!

Cartoonist Mark Knight has not used a caption on this cartoon, letting the imagery speak for itself.



Read Mark’s explanation of what the cartoon means again and write two, three or four short sentences, just to make sure you understand what the cartoon is saying.

Using your sentences to help you, write a caption for the cartoon or some thought bubbles or quotes from the person in the cartoon that will make Mark’s meaning clearer for children or people who haven’t been reading the news this week.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Look through the most recent stories on Kids News and choose one to draw a cartoon about.



Use Mark’s three-step process to get started:

What is my subject?

What do I want to say about this issue?

How do I say it? Do I use visual metaphors (an image that the viewer is meant to understand as a symbol for something else), multiple panels or symbolism (when one idea, feeling or emotion is represented by something else such as a picture, character, colour or object)?

Time: allow at least 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Describe it!

Look at the cartoon and make a list of five nouns that you see. Then describe those five nouns with five adjectives.

Add a preposition to those five nouns and adjectives.

Now choose your favourite bundle and put all the words together to make one descriptive sentence.