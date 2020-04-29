sport Reading level: green

Star Carlton midfielder* Madison Prespakis has become the first teenager to collect the AFLW’s best-and-fairest award.

Last year’s Rising Star* winner improved in her second season, gathering 15 votes to finish three ahead of Fremantle’s tackling machine Kiara Bowers. The 19-year-old joins dual winner Erin Phillips and North Melbourne’s Emma Kearney to have taken out the AFLW’s highest individual honour.

“I got to sit next Erin Phillips with my Rising Star medal last year and see her take it (the best and fairest medal) so it’s crazy my name can be on the same list as those two girls,” Prespakis said.

Prespakis was watching a live stream at home when she was named the AFLW’s dominant* player in the competition’s fourth season due to coronavirus* restrictions. Her sister presented her with her medal.

It capped off a spectacular season, with Prespakis also winning the Blues’ best-and-fairest for the second time, and on Monday night she was named as an onballer in the All-Australian team.

AFLW MVP's emotional win

She averaged 21 possessions* during Carlton’s six regular season matches, incredibly collecting the maximum three votes in five of those games. After her breakout 2019 season, the former No.3 draft* pick prepared herself for extra attention from opposition players on the field this year.

“I was able to put it aside, but take it as a great compliment and just try and enjoy the footy my way,” Prespakis said.

“It’s definitely been a year that I won’t forget, it’s been a great two years, and I can’t wait to see what’s ahead.”

Prespakis has been working for a freight company after the AFLW season ended early in March due to the threat of COVID-19*.

GLOSSARY

midfielder: player who runs hard to clear the ball from the centre of the field

player who runs hard to clear the ball from the centre of the field Rising Star: award for most promising first year player

award for most promising first year player dominant: powerful and influential

powerful and influential coronavirus: a virus that causes disease in humans and animals

a virus that causes disease in humans and animals possessions: number of times a player handles the ball

number of times a player handles the ball draft: when teams recruit unsigned players

when teams recruit unsigned players COVID-19: a strain of coronavirus that is affected the world in 2020

EXTRA READING

Kids get creative at school to keep COVID-19 away

Toy Story star surprises bullied Aussie boy

QUICK QUIZ

Which team does Madison Prespakis play for? How many votes did she poll? Who was runner-up? What other award did she win in 2019? Who presented the award to Madison?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

to come

CLASSROOM ACTIVITY

1. Best and fairest

What do you think the best and fairest award means?

Draw a table with two columns and put the words BEST and FAIREST at the top.

Try and list at least 3 things under each heading that AFL players would be awarded votes for around being the best player and the fairest player.

Time: allow 30 minutes for this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education

VCOP ACTIVITY

Verb adventures

With a partner see if you can identify all the doing words/verbs in this text. Highlight them in yellow and then make a list of them all down your page. Now see if you and your partner can come up with a synonym for the chosen verb. Make sure it still makes sense in the context it was taken from.

Try to replace some of the original verbs with your synonyms and discuss if any are better and why.

Curriculum Links: English, Big Write and VCOP

HAVE YOUR SAY: Have you won a sports award? What was it for?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comment will show until approved by editors.