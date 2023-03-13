Brain tumour survivor Ieuan Hill, 12, plays in his cricket final after a bureaucratic backflip

sport Reading level: orange

Having overcome* a brain tumour* battle and then a case of what many are claiming to be authorities overreacting, Ieuan Hill’s path to a junior cricket final was unlike most boys his age.

But on Friday night, he was able to relish in under 14s grand final fever much the same as his Melbourne Brighton Union teammates.

Ieuan, 12, spent a month in intensive care* after having a tumour removed from behind his eye socket.

He returned as a specialist fielder — not yet cleared by his neurosurgeon* to bat or bowl — helping his side storm in the final.

But the South East Cricket Association (SECA) kicked Brighton Union out of the final after deeming* the club had cheated by allowing Ieuan, who played only four of five required games to qualify, to take to the field in the semi-final.

SECA reversed that decision following the Herald Sun’s coverage of the league’s heartbreaking move, paving the way for Ieuan to don his Stuart Broad-inspired wide brim hat in the decider against Ormond on Friday.

Fielding first, Ieuan was simply happy to be out there among his mates.

He was brought on for a two-over spell early in the innings*, nearly claiming a wicket as his teammates jumped up in appeal for LBW.

The umpire didn’t agree, but that didn’t matter.

Considering the heights Ieuan overcame to be there, the sight of the inspiring youngster at the top of his mark packed as much power as the bowling of Stuart Broad himself.

Before the decision was overturned, Hill was left heartbroken when his team was disqualified* because he had not played enough matches.

SECA general manager Mark Rainey told the Herald Sun that, on reflection, the league’s original decision was wrong.

“The decision has been overturned and Brighton Union will be playing in the final,’’ he said last week.

Cricket Victoria chief executive Nick Cummins said he was pleased commonsense* had prevailed.

“We’re pleased to see SECA reach an outcome that supports Ieuan’s successful return to cricket and what should be an exciting junior grand final,” he said.

“Ultimately, participation is the priority in junior cricket.”

GLOSSARY

overcome: to defeat or succeed in controlling or dealing with something

to defeat or succeed in controlling or dealing with something brain tumour: the growth of abnormal cells in the tissues of the brain

the growth of abnormal cells in the tissues of the brain intensive care: a special place in the hospital where people can recover from very serious illnesses, accidents, or operations

a special place in the hospital where people can recover from very serious illnesses, accidents, or operations neurosurgeon: medical doctors who specialise in treating disorders of the nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord

medical doctors who specialise in treating disorders of the nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord deeming: regard or consider in a specified way

regard or consider in a specified way innings: each of two or four divisions of a game during which one side has a turn at batting

each of two or four divisions of a game during which one side has a turn at batting disqualified: to stop someone from being in a competition or doing something because they are unsuitable or they have done something wrong

to stop someone from being in a competition or doing something because they are unsuitable or they have done something wrong commonsense: ordinary good sense and judgment

QUICK QUIZ

What reason did the South East Cricket Association for disqualifying Ieuan’s team? Ieuan’s neurosurgeon did not clear him to do what during the game? How many of the five required games to qualify for the semi-final did Ieuan play? What did Ieuan wear as a tribute to cricket star Stuart Broad? What age group are the cricket teams mentioned in the story?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Kids Cricket Rules

Do you think it was fair for Ieuan and his entire team to be banned from competing in the grand final? Why or why not?

List the reasons for and against whether this game should go ahead from the perspective of the two competing clubs, Hampton Central and Brighton Union.

HAMPTON CENTRAL

FOR PLAYING THE FINAL:

AGAINST PLAYING FINAL:

BRIGHTON UNION (IEUAN’S TEAM)

FOR PLAYING THE FINAL:

AGAINST PLAYING THE FINAL:

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical education, Personal and social.

2. Extension

It’s important for sporting clubs and organisations to have rules, policies and procedures to ensure they have a consistent and fair approach in running a club or organisation.

Write a small paragraph to go into the rule book, that might allow for kids not qualifying for finals due to injury, illness or family emergencies that prevent them playing enough games.

This would allow the league to give exemption to children such as Ieuan that were legitimately sick and getting treatment.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking.

VCOP ACTIVITY

Punctuation thief

Pick a paragraph from the article, or about 3 sentences together if that’s easier, and rewrite it without the punctuation. At the bottom of the page write a list of all the punctuation you stole and in the order you stole it. For example; C ,. C .

Then swap your book with another person and see if they can work out where the punctuation needs to go back to.

Make it easier: Underline where you stole the punctuation from but don’t put the list at the bottom in order.

Make it harder: Don’t put the punctuation in order at the bottom.

Underline where you took the punctuation from, but don’t tell them what pieces you took.

Just tell them how many pieces you took, but not what they are.

Don’t give them any clues!