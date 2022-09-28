sport Reading level: green

Born and bred in Victoria’s capital, Oscar Piastri is now flying the Australian flag on the global Formula One grid.

Leaving home as a 14-year-old to chase his racing ambitions in the UK and Europe, Piastri has realised his childhood dream aged just 21, sending the F1 world into a spin after signing with Grand Prix* giant McLaren this month.

The Melbourne native’s entry into the hugely popular F1 world was not an easy ride, not least because fellow Aussie Daniel Ricciardo lost his own McLaren seat to make way for the young gun widely regarded as a future star of the sport.

“Obviously it hasn’t been the smoothest of entries into the sport, but it’s great to have my future finally cemented and generally it’s been a very positive reaction,’’ Piastri said.

“It’s been nice to have the support and I’m looking forward to getting back to Melbourne next year for the Grand Prix and hopefully seeing everyone.’’

Piastri said he was determined to be the face of F1 for years to come, but was still adjusting to being a role model and carrying the hopes of his home nation on his young shoulders.

“For me the attention and that side of things is not something I’ve ever really craved,’’ he said.

“I’m there to firstly enjoy what I’m doing and secondly do the best that I can. Everything after that is almost secondary.

“My personality and the way I’ve been brought up by my family … I’m a pretty relaxed person, I would say.”

Piastri is expected to earn about $750,000 in his first year in F1 – but that figure will explode if he is successful, with McLaren teammate Lando Norris making an estimated $32 million this year.

Still, Piastri said he was determined to do things his way and forge* a long F1 career that would make Australia proud – including racing before a home crowd at Albert Park next year.

“It’s a pretty rare opportunity to have what is quite literally a home race,’’ he said.

“I grew up almost around the corner from Albert Park, probably 15 or 20 minutes away, so it’s a pretty awesome opportunity. It will be a cool experience and an exciting moment.’’

Having former Aussie F1 star Mark Webber in his corner when deciding to sign with McLaren helped, he said.

Webber said Piastri had “a level of composure*’’ well beyond his years and was “just a down to earth, good young kid having a red hot crack”.

“He’s going to fly the flag well for us,’’ Webber said. “Everyone that has worked with Oscar has seen something pretty unique and special. But we’re mindful* Formula One is a different beast.’’

Piastri said his first focus was to “try and enjoy it, because it’s a pretty cool job to have.’’

“To have my debut in F1 confirmed now and sorted, it’s given me a bit of time to think about the journey,’’ he said.

“It’s very much the start of the new journey and the one that I’ve worked so hard for already. So it’s been nice to look back on how I got here, the success I’ve had along the way and the sacrifices*, but I’m very much looking forward to focusing on what is to come.’’

No Aussie has ever stood on top of the Albert Park podium, presenting Piastri with a tantalising* challenge already in his sights.

“I will be trying my best,’’ he said. “I think Melbourne is going to be my third Grand Prix, so if I could be doing it by then I think I will be doing a pretty reasonable job. We will see how it goes.’’

GLOSSARY

Grand Prix: one of a series of races for very fast and powerful racing cars

one of a series of races for very fast and powerful racing cars forge: make or produce something over time, particularly with some difficulty

make or produce something over time, particularly with some difficulty composure: being calm and not showing an excess of emotion

being calm and not showing an excess of emotion mindful: aware, keeping something top of mind

aware, keeping something top of mind sacrifices: giving up important things for the sake of something else

giving up important things for the sake of something else tantalising: something appealing, exciting, tempting

