The Boomers’ medal dream has suffered a major blow with the news that Ben Simmons has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics.

Reports started after his NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers exited* the playoffs* on June 20 following a disappointing performance against the Atlanta Hawks. The verdict* on Simmons’ own game was universally* harsh and word began circulating that the Aussie star would skip the Olympics, which the Boomers confirmed on June 29.

Boomers coach Brian Goorjian said Simmons would instead focus on skill development.

“I have spoken with Ben and whilst we wanted him to be a part of our team, we understand and support his decision and he has made it clear that this is something that he wants to be a part of in the future,” Goorjian said.

“It is a pretty rough time for him right now and I know it is something that he wanted to do, but the timing just hasn’t worked.

“The best thing for everybody right now is for him to go on and develop that skill package and improve in a couple of areas for his next season in the NBA, but the Boomers are always here for him. We wanted him to know that in his time of need, the culture and the guys here are behind him and support him.”

Simmons’ NBA season was tough in general, generating plenty of criticism from commentators and fans. Philadelphia’s failure to make the playoffs last week only increased the pressure on the 24-year-old.

Boomer Patty Mills – a fellow Aussie in the NBA, currently a San Antonio Spurs point guard – sent a strong message of solidarity*, support and friendship following the announcement.

“As a teammate, as a fan and as a supporter, we all want to see our best players putting on the green and gold and for me in particular, having that thought even to be able to share the court with Benny at some stage in the green and gold, is something I am always going to look forward to and unfortunately now is not going to be the time and that is OK,” Mills said.

“This place right here, and the program we have developed, and how strong our culture is, this is one place for him that is always going to be here with open arms because we are mates. We are teammates, we are a brotherhood and to be able to represent the green and gold, that is the culture that we have.

“The number one fact and characteristic* of our group is how we support each other through the good, bad and ugly, whatever it may be, and Ben isn’t an exception to that. No matter what he does, myself and the team will continue to support him because this is a safe place – everyone needs to know and understand that now more than ever, we need to support Ben on his journey.”

