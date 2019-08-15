sport Reading level: green

Cameron Bancroft claimed a stunning catch, survived 13 overs at the crease* and now has a chance to bat Australia into a position of dominance on day three of the second Ashes Test.

Bancroft will continue tonight on 5 not out after guiding his team to 1-30 at stumps on day two at Lord’s, where England was all out in its first innings for 258.

Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each in London, where captain Tim Paine decided to bowl after the opening day was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Poms rolled for 258, Aussies 1-30 at stumps

The Aussies currently trail by 228 runs after Bancroft and Usman Khawaja, unbeaten on 11, dug in.

Australia’s Nathan Lyon praised Bancroft’s batting performance to put the Aussies in an ideal position.

“It was an outstanding day for Cameron,” Lyon said.

“That’s one of the hardest times you’ll have to bat … 40 minutes against a world-class bowling attack at Lord’s, at 6.30 at night.

“It’s not a nice job … he showed a lot of character and a lot of grit.”

TENNIS: Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a heavy $167,000 fine from the Association of Tennis Professionals and faces a possible suspension for verbally abusing the chair umpire and spitting in his direction during his second-round defeat to Karen Khachanov at the Cincinnati Masters.

The 24-year-old Australian won the opening set against his Russian opponent, despite foot and ankle issues, before swearing at umpire Fergus Murphy, throwing his towel over a camera and forcing broadcasters of the US event to switch to an overhead view. He also smashed two racquets in the changeroom during a toilet break.

AFL: Carlton veteran Dale Thomas will call time on his AFL career at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old’s decision to retire after 14 seasons and more than 250 games with the Blues and Collingwood comes after he was told he would not be contracted* in 2020.

Thomas will play his final home game for Carlton on Saturday when the Blues take on St Kilda at the MCG.

“I have experienced so much in my career since walking in as a blond-haired kid from Drouin back in 2005,” Thomas said.

“The opportunity to live out my boyhood dream for the last 14 years has been incredible.”

GLOSSARY

crease: where the batsman stands

where the batsman stands contracted: signed to an agreement

EXTRA READING

Teague to officially take reins as Carlton coach

Gymnast nails two never-before-seen moves

QUICK QUIZ

Name the Aussie bowlers to take three wickets each on day two. How many runs did England make in the first innings? How much was Nick Kyrgios fined? Which tournament was Kyrgios playing at? How many years has Dale Thomas played AFL?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Interview the athletes

Imagine you are a sports reporter and were given the opportunity to interview one of the athletes in this sports story. What questions would you ask?

Write 5 questions you would ask one of these athletes. Your questions should require a detailed answer (more than just yes or no!). Depending on which athlete you’ve chosen, perhaps you’ll ask about their hopes for the remainder of this cricket Test (the cricketers), or about appropriate behaviour on the tennis court (Kyrgios) or about highlights of a long and successful career (Thomas).

Swap your questions with a partner and think of an answer to their questions (they will answer yours) pretending to be the players. You will get clues from the article about what their answers may be.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Imagine you are tennis umpire Fergus Murphy about to umpire a rematch between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov. If you could address both players, together, before the beginning of the imaginary rematch, what would you say to them to encourage them to play a great match and show respect to each other, to the umpires and ballkids and to the people watching. It’s a tough task! Keep your message to three or four careful, clear and inspiring sentences. If you have time, share your pre-match address in groups or to the class.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

With a partner see if you can identify all the doing words/verbs in this text. Highlight them in yellow and then make a list of them all down your page. Now see if you and your partner can come up with a synonym for the chosen verb. Make sure it still makes sense in the context it was taken from.

Try to replace some of the original verbs with your synonyms and discuss if any are better and why.

Curriculum Links: English, Big Write and VCOP

HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Nick Kyrgios continue to play tennis?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will show until approved by editors.