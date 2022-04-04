sport Reading level: green

A record-breaking knock* from superstar Alyssa Healy has helped Australia snatch the Women’s One Day International (ODI) World Cup trophy back from England and finish a dominant* tournament with a 71-run win.

After coming back from a 0-3 start, England had been hoping to write the final chapter in a World Cup fairytale at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval in New Zealand on April 3.

Led by Nat Sciver (148*), the English batting order launched an unlikely comeback bid, but there was no questioning that the undefeated Aussies deserved to taste World Cup glory, especially after the performance they produced on the biggest stage.

Australia now holds the Women’s and Men’s T20 World Cup trophies, the Women’s and Men’s Ashes and the Women’s ODI World Cup trophy.

Healy posted a century in the semi-final against the West Indies but saved her best for the last match of the tournament, quite simply humbling* the English bowlers.

Her 170 runs from 138 deliveries was the biggest individual score ever recorded by a man or woman in an ODI World Cup final and helped Australia to a team record: the highest ever total in a Women’s World Cup final (356).

Back from Test duty in Pakistan, men’s cricket superstar Mitch Starc watched on as his wife rewrote the history books for fun; prior to Sunday, no woman had ever scored two centuries or 500+ total runs in a World Cup campaign.

Healy did both and also broke the record for most boundaries scored in a Women’s World Cup innings.

On any other day, Rachael Haynes (68) and Beth Mooney (62) might have grabbed the headlines but the pair’s stellar* knocks were completely overshadowed* by their teammate’s.

“That was pretty special from our group,” Healy said afterwards.

“It’s something that we’ve been working towards for a long period of time. Everyone’s been talking about it for a long period of time.

“So to finally get over the line was pretty cool.”

The English won the toss and sent Australia in to bat — a decision they would have regretted as Sunday’s final wore on.

The opening partnership of Haynes and Healy surged past 100 and the English frustration was palpable*.

Dani Wyatt and Natalie Sciver each dropped manageable catches that could’ve given the English the breakthrough they so desperately needed.

Instead, Haynes and Healy combined for 160 runs before Haynes misjudged a Sophie Ecclestone delivery that was caught at point by Tammy Beaumont.

Healy approached her 100 cautiously* but let loose from the 40th over, scoring a staggering* 45 runs from her last 19 deliveries.

The record-breaking innings finally came to an end when Healy ventured out of her crease to play an Anya Shrubsole delivery, only to be stumped by her rival wicketkeeper Amy Jones.

She left the ground to a standing ovation. The Christchurch locals knew brilliance when they saw it.

“Today was just truly wonderful, Ellyse Perry said of her teammate’s innings. “For ‘Midge’ (Healy) to do what she did was just amazing to watch. To finish the way we did today, from an Australian perspective, was just awesome.”

England needed better than seven runs an over and when Megan Schutt claimed Dani Wyatt (4) and Tammy Beaumont (27) early, that task became even more daunting*.

But the challengers weren’t going down without a fight.

Nat Sciver was England’s best batter the last time these sides met and things were no different on Sunday.

She brought up her half-century, then her century to prove herself as England’s best batter of the tournament, sending a warning shot to Australia that the contest was far from over.

In the end, it wasn’t Australia’s gigantic total that proved the issue for the English, but their own early loss of wickets.

Sciver also lacked a steady partner-in-crime*. As her teammates began to fall around her, the Aussies knew they were home.

GLOSSARY

knock: in cricket it means to strike or hit the ball with a bat

in cricket it means to strike or hit the ball with a bat dominant: stronger, controlling or being more powerful or important than all others

stronger, controlling or being more powerful or important than all others humbling: to be decisively defeated, rendered not as important or special as thought

to be decisively defeated, rendered not as important or special as thought stellar: extremely high quality, excellent

extremely high quality, excellent overshadowed: cause someone or something to seem less important or noticeable

cause someone or something to seem less important or noticeable palpable: noticeable, obvious, capable of being felt, seen, heard

noticeable, obvious, capable of being felt, seen, heard cautiously: carefully, actively avoiding risk, deliberately

carefully, actively avoiding risk, deliberately staggering: astonishing, so great as to be shocking, impressive, mighty

astonishing, so great as to be shocking, impressive, mighty daunting: intimidating, formidable, unnerving

intimidating, formidable, unnerving partner-in-crime: close mate or team member, working together

