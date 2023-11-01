READING LEVEL: GREEN

Ash Barty has revealed the five simple words that motivated* her to greatness on the tennis court.

Barty, a former world No. 1 and triple Grand Slam* tennis champion, and eight-time world surfing champion Steph Gilmore were talking to a group of schoolchildren at the Pottsville Beach Tennis Club on the NSW north coast before taking them for a surf and a game of tennis.

In a question-and-answer session with the group, Barty revealed she would use five key words — calm, clear, present, sharp and fun – to reset herself when she felt under pressure during matches.

She said thinking about these words could ease her mind especially if she was feeling “cornered*” in a tough game.

Ash Barty and Steph Gilmore watch Sophia Kolovos in action.

She also confessed that the slice shot* was still her favourite.

One youngster shouted, “Oh my god’’ as three or four of her special sliced backhands skimmed* the net with the smooth flight path of a low-flying plane coming into land.

“I loved hitting the slice,’’ Barty told the group.

“I loved learning it when I was really young knowing not many other girls could hit it so I worked and worked and worked on it.

Ash Barty in action on her way to winning the Australian Open tournament. Picture: Michael Klein

“I still have so much fun hitting it now. I like throwing it into kids who have not seen it. I will throw some in to see how they react off the court,” she said.

“It’s nice to be out with kids and you sometimes forget how much fun that group environment is.’’

Fun enough to consider a comeback to professional tennis?

“No … no … no … I just enjoy playing with my nieces and nephew,’’ Barty said.

While Barty’s retirement will continue, there has been a new racquet arrive at her Springfield home – for her four-month old son Hayden.

“He has got his own little tennis racquet. It’s about as big as a phone. He has been out on the court with me and my nieces and nephews. He will play tennis but will also play a lot of sports. We will see what he loves. I am excited to watch him grow.’’

Ash Barty with her son Hayden and his tiny racquet. Picture Instagram

Asked if she had ever smashed a racquet like Nick (Kyrgios), Barty said no and revealed a lesson her dad taught her when she was young.

“Dad said, ‘Just know if you break a racquet like that you won’t get another one’,’’ Barty told the group.

Stephanie Gilmore poses with children from the Naru Surf Gathering. Picture: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images.

Gilmore enjoyed taking the kids for a surf and said the need to get outside in our screen-dominated* world has become as important as ever.

“It has definitely become more apparent* to myself and Ash how important it is to be outside and healthy,’’ Gilmore said.

“Not just kids but adults as well, we are all spending too much times on our phones.’’

The sports stars’ visit was part of an announcement where three tennis clubs and three surf schools will receive $10,000 each from insurance firm AIA Australia.

