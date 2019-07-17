sport Reading level: green

Aussie rider Caleb Ewan has dedicated the biggest win of his life to his wife and newborn daughter after an emotional win at the Tour de France this morning.

Ewan completed a lifelong dream when he desperately lunged on the line to edge out Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen at the end of Stage 11 in Toulouse, France.

Sydney-born Ewan let out a huge roar after coming to a stop. He was overcome with emotion after finishing third, third, second and third in his four previous sprint attempts in this year’s race.

“To be honest, I can’t believe it. I’ve been close in the last four sprints I’ve done, and my team never lost faith in me,” Ewan said.

“I never lost faith in my sprint. I knew if everything came together then I can be the fastest on the day, and I think today I showed that.”

Ewan claims first stage win

Ewan’s thoughts quickly turned to his wife Ryann and daughter Lily, who was born prematurely* last month back home in Monaco.

“I have to thank my wife so much for being so supportive. I left home with my daughter still in hospital,” Ewan said.

“It was really tough time leading up to the Tour. My daughter was in hospital for one month leading up to this and it was so hard leaving her because I didn’t get to take her home.

“I’m so grateful they let me come here and realise my dream.”

Ewan, who turned 25 last week, has now won a stage in all three grand tours after success at the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a Espana.

“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders,” Ewan said.

“I came to the Tour de France — my first — as a leader for my team. The team hired me because they had faith I could win at the highest level and up until now I haven’t been able to do it for them and that’s a lot of pressure. But they never gave up on me.”

