Australia is into the Cricket World Cup Final after yet another semi-final classic against South Africa, claiming a three-wicket win* with 16 balls remaining*.

While it didn’t quite go all the way down to the wire like the 1999 World Cup semi-final between these two sides, the match was filled with tension* as Australia crawled to victory in what was an extraordinary contest*. Australia will now face India in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates their win at the end of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international semi-final match against South Africa. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

The result sees South Africa knocked out in a World Cup semi-final for the fifth time - three times by Australia - and still searching for its first final appearance.

South Africa's players react after losing the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) second semi-final match against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

For Australia, it’s the eighth time the team has qualified for the final as they chase a sixth title in Sunday’s decider* against India.

Australia had a perfect start taking early wickets in the power play* for the first time in the tournament*, leaving South Africa reeling at 4/24 in the 12th over.

But a brilliant 101 off 116 balls from David Miller ensured the Proteas* had a decent score to bowl to as they scrapped their way to 212. The Aussies looked as though they were playing on a different pitch early as David Warner (29 off 18 balls) and Travis Head 62 (48) helped push Australia halfway home by the start of the 15th over.

However, the dismissal of Head saw life become very difficult for Australia, as the South African spinners* Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi turned the screws.

Regular wickets* made it tense, and when Steve Smith (30) was the sixth wicket to fall, it left the tail* exposed with 39 runs still to be made.

The unheralded* Josh Inglis helped cut the lead to 20 before he was bowled by a stunning yorker* from Gerald Coetzee, leaving the Aussie tail still plenty of work to do.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins in action. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

But Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins combined to get Australia home as the skipper hit the winning runs with 16 balls still remaining.

Head, who also took two wickets in two balls in his five overs for 2/21, was named the man of the match.

Australia's Travis Head was named Man of the Match. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

“The Australians have got out of jail*,” ex-Aussie captain Ricky Ponting said in commentary*.

“They’ve done just enough to win their way through to another World Cup Final and take on India in a few days time.”

While on paper, the low-scoring thriller didn’t seem like much, the fans watching were enthralled throughout the intense contest*.

AAP’s Scott Bailey tweeted: “Bloody hell what a game of cricket.”

Former Aussie cricketer Tom Moody wrote: “8th World Cup Final for the Australian team, a remarkable record. Sunday’s final will be the toughest of them all.”

GLOSSARY

three-wicket win: Australia won the match by three wickets, meaning they successfully chased the target set by South Africa

Australia won the match by three wickets, meaning they successfully chased the target set by South Africa balls remaining: he number of cricket balls (throws) left to be bowled in the match

he number of cricket balls (throws) left to be bowled in the match tension : feeling of nervousness or excitement

: feeling of nervousness or excitement extraordinary contest: an exceptional and remarkable competition

an exceptional and remarkable competition decider: the match that determines the champion

the match that determines the champion power play: a phase of the game where batting and bowling restrictions are in place

a phase of the game where batting and bowling restrictions are in place tournament : the entire series of matches in the Cricket World Cup

: the entire series of matches in the Cricket World Cup wickets: the number of times a team loses a batsman

the number of times a team loses a batsman Proteas: the nickname for the South African cricket team

the nickname for the South African cricket team spinners : bowlers who specialise in delivering spinning balls

: bowlers who specialise in delivering spinning balls tail: the lower-order batsmen in a cricket team

the lower-order batsmen in a cricket team unheralded : not widely known or recognised

: not widely known or recognised Yorker : a type of delivery in cricket where the ball is pitched near the batsman’s feet

: a type of delivery in cricket where the ball is pitched near the batsman’s feet out of jail : an expression meaning escaping a difficult or challenging situation

: an expression meaning escaping a difficult or challenging situation commentary : the spoken or written description of a cricket match

: the spoken or written description of a cricket match enthralled : captivated or fascinated

: captivated or fascinated low-scoring thriller: a match with fewer runs scored but filled with excitement and tension

a match with fewer runs scored but filled with excitement and tension intense contest: a closely fought and competitive match

