Australia has pulled off one of the most incredible victories in Ashes history

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon achieved a remarkable* feat* in the Ashes match, saving the day for Australia. They formed an unbeatable* partnership* of 55 runs for the ninth wicket to secure their first Test* victory at Edgbaston*. The match reached a critical point when Alex Carey, Australia’s batsman, was caught by Joe Root, leaving the team struggling* at 8-227 while chasing a target* of 281.

However, Captain Cummins and Lyon, who had already taken eight wickets in the second innings*, showed incredible skill and determination and played with fearless* confidence. Cummins made the winning runs by hitting the ball towards deep third, and a mistake by Harry Brook at the boundary* allowed Australia to secure the final run. Cummins ended the match with an unbeaten 44 runs from 73 balls, his highest Test score since late 2018. Lyon remained not out on 16 runs. The two players celebrated in the middle of the pitch, creating an iconic* moment, and then joined the rest of the team.

This victory was significant for several reasons. It marked Australia’s highest successful chase since Cummins’ debut Test in South Africa in 2011. It was also Australia’s biggest successful chase in an Ashes match since 1948 when Bradman’s Invincibles* scored 404 runs at Leeds.

Moreover, it was Australia’s narrowest win by wickets in an Ashes Test in over a century*. The last time Australia won an Ashes Test by two or fewer wickets was in December 1907.

Both Cummins and Lyon had their share of luck. Cummins was dropped on six runs when Root failed to catch a sharp low chance, and Lyon survived a catch opportunity by Ben Stokes at deep square leg when he was on two runs. This moment reminded fans of Stokes’ incredible catch during the 2019 World Cup. For Lyon, it was a redemption* of sorts after his costly mistake in the third Test of the 2019 Ashes when Stokes led England to a thrilling* victory.

The win also served as payback* for England’s famous two-run victory at Edgbaston in the 2005 Ashes.

Usman Khawaja played a crucial* role in Australia’s chase, scoring 65 runs from 197 balls before being bowled by Ben Stokes. Scott Boland (20), Travis Head (16), Cameron Green (28), and Alex Carey (20) all made valuable* contributions*, supporting the team’s efforts. In the end, these contributions proved to be enough for Australia. This victory highlighted* England’s risky* decision to declare* late on the first day, which arguably cost them the match*.

An Ashes win for the Ages! Aussies ONE NIL

GLOSSARY

remarkable: very impressive or extraordinary

feat: an impressive or difficult achievement

partnership: when two or more people work together as a team

test: a cricket match played between two national teams

Edgbaston: a cricket ground located in Birmingham, England

innings: a period of play in cricket, where each team takes turns batting and fielding

boundary: the edge or limit of the playing area in cricket

iconic: something that is well-known, famous, or represents a significant moment

Bradman's Invincibles: The 1948 Australian team was the only side to tour England unbeaten, earning the title "The Invincibles". The tour was captain Donald Bradman's last Test series.

century: 100 runs in a cricket match

redemption: making up for a past mistake or failure by doing something good

payback: getting back at someone or something by achieving success or victory.

crucial: extremely important or essential

contributions: the actions or efforts made by someone to help a cause or achieve a goal

declare: the decision made by the batting team to end their inning and set a target for the opposing team

highlighted: to draw attention to or emphasise something

Who were the two players from Australia who achieved a remarkable feat in the Ashes match? What was the final score that Australia was chasing in the match? How did Pat Cummins secure the winning runs for Australia? What was significant about Australia’s victory in terms of their successful chases and Ashes history? Which player played a crucial role in Australia’s chase by scoring 65 runs?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What Are The Ashes?

Do you know why the test match between Australia and England is called The Ashes? Use your research skills to find out. Use the information you have found to create a poster that tells the story of the Ashes.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, History.

2. Extension

Rewrite the story of the Aussie win from the point of view of a very disappointed English cricket fan.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English.

VCOP ACTIVITY

HOWZAT!

Imagine you are one of the players on the Australian cricket team who witnessed the incredible victory in the Ashes match at Edgbaston. Write a newspaper report about the match, highlighting the heroic efforts of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon in securing the win for Australia. Include details about the tense moments, the important contributions of other players, and the significance of this victory in Ashes history.

Remember to use your VCOP skills to ensure you use; appropriate newspaper report language, describe the key moments of the match, and convey the excitement and emotions of the players and fans.