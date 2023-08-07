Australia among World Cup final eight after the defeating Denmark

sport Reading level: green

Denmark might have Princess Mary but Australia crowned a new queen, after a stunning Mary Fowler performance helped the Matildas qualify for the quarterfinals for the fourth time at a World Cup. Better yet, the 2-0 win in Sydney featured the return of superstar striker Sam Kerr.

But it was the young star Fowler’s pass to set up Caitlin Foord’s opening goal that was her crowning moment in the Matildas’ second ever win in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Having weathered* several dangerous early raids that saw Danish players Rikke Marie Madsen and captain Pernille Harder go close, it was a piece of Fowler magic that sent a raucous* crowd of 75,784 into raptures* when she toyed* with the opposition midfield, then whipped in a long ball with her wrong foot to release Foord.

The speedy midfielder was never going to waste the opportunity, calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net to give the hosts the lead after 29 minutes, before she nearly added a second via a deflected shot that should have earned a corner*.

A 1-0 lead was always going to be tense as the Danes looked for an equaliser, but the fans didn’t have to wait too long for the all-important second goal as Fowler again played a key role to double the advantage.

A neat exchange down the left released the speedy forward who dinked in a dangerous ball which found Emily van Egmond, who laid it off for Hayley Raso who thumped in another goal to continue her stunning World Cup.

Sam Kerr returned from her calf injury to get 15 crucial minutes when Matildas coach Tony

Gustavsson brought Kerr on after Raso made it 2-0 in a move that brought plenty of risk.

There was an worrying moment when Kerr collapsed to the turf without anyone near her, but it proved to be a false alarm as Kerr shook off the rust with some promising touches in a sign she could be ready to start on Saturday.

All eyes are now on Tuesday’s game between France and Morocco, with the winner set to play the Matildas in Brisbane this weekend.

