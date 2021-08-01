Aussie swimmers make history in Tokyo

sport Reading level: green

Australia’s swimming team is celebrating its most successful Olympics ever, with Emma McKeon leading the gold rush at the pool in Tokyo.

The Dolphins* finished with nine gold medals, their biggest gold medal haul* in history. The nine golds were among 20 swimming medals overall, equalling the record set in Beijing in 2008.

McKeon, 27, became Australia’s greatest Olympian, when she won gold in the 50m freestyle and the 4x100m medley relay* on the final day of swimming competition, taking her Tokyo medal tally* to seven.

She is the first woman to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games since 1952.

She now has 11 Olympic medals from two Games, passing the nine won by swimming greats Leisel Jones and Ian Thorpe.

“It’s very surreal* to be in that kind of company,” McKeon Keon told Channel 7.

“I do not usually say these thing like this but I wanted to win, I came here for gold. That’s what we worked on and to finish now and I’ve got, what, four of them, I can’t believe it.”

McKeon’s win in the women’s 50m freestyle final on day nine of the Tokyo Olympics was also an Olympic record. She touched the wall in 23.81sec, ahead of Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom in second place and Denmark’s Pernille Blume in third.

Cate Campbell, who was Australia’s joint flag-bearer at the opening ceremony, finished fifth in the race.

McKeon and Campbell then joined teammates Kaylee McKeown and Chelsea Hodges in the 4x100m medley relay to claim another gold in another Olympic record time of 3min 51.60sec.

McKeown, who also took gold in the 100m and 200m backstroke events, led the team off in the backstroke leg. Hodges followed in the breaststroke leg, then McKeon in butterfly, before Campbell brought it home in the freestyle leg.

Campbell, 29, was in second place when she turned for the last lap but powered past her US rival to snatch the gold for her team.

“Oh my gosh. I still just can’t believe that we just did that. That is an incredible effort by everyone,” she told Channel 7 moments after the relay victory.

“I think that obviously I was a little bit disappointed with my 50 freestyle earlier, but I just kind of told myself that you find out what you’re made of in the times when things don’t go your way … not when things are working well for you.

“And I took that mindset into this race and I just thought, ‘You have to be brave and get back out there.’ And I am just absolutely blown away.”

The team’s victory delivered Australia’s ninth swimming gold medal in Tokyo – our most successful performance ever at an Olympics, surpassing* the eight gold medals won by our swimmers at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

And by taking home seven medals from Tokyo, McKeon equalled the record for the most medals won at a single Olympics by a female athlete. She joins Russian gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya, who won seven medals in 1952.

GLOSSARY

Dolphins: name given to Australia’s swimming team

name given to Australia’s swimming team haul: large amount of something that has been won

large amount of something that has been won medley relay: relay race where each swimmer swims a different stroke – backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle

relay race where each swimmer swims a different stroke – backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle tally: current score or amount

current score or amount surreal: feeling something is like a dream or not real

feeling something is like a dream or not real surpassing: doing better than

QUICK QUIZ

How many gold medals did the Australian swimming team win in Tokyo? How many medals did Emma McKeon win in Tokyo? How many medals has Emma McKeon won in total from her two Olympic Games appearances? Which two swimmers has Emma McKeon passed as Australia’s most successful Olympians? What two individual events did Kaylee McKeown win gold in, along with her gold in the medley relay?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Interview with a medallist

What a performance from Emma McKeon! Imagine you are a sports presenter covering the Olympics and are given the task of interviewing her following one of her medal winning performances. Make a list of questions you would ask.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

What interview questions would you ask Cate Campbell after she came fifth in the women’s 50m freestyle final? Remember to show sensitivity in your questioning because she says in this story that she felt a bit disappointed with her result in this race.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

1. Athlete profile

It’s time to shine a spotlight on our Olympic athletes. Create a template for a character profile that you can fill in with all the information you want to know about some of our athletes. Make sure the layout has subtitles, and perhaps questions under each subtitle, to help you fill it in.

2. Extension

Let’s test your layout. Can you use the character profile layout and fill it in with information about yourself? Check to see if you included enough categories. Will we learn a lot about you, or do you need to add more sections? Share your fact file with your class, so they can learn more about you.