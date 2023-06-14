Aussie Jack White becomes seventh Aussie to win an NBA title after Denver Nuggets take title

sport Reading level: green

Australia has another National Basketball Association champion.

Victorian Jack White has become the seventh Aussie to win an NBA championship in the United States after the Denver Nuggets won their first-ever* title over the Miami Heat this week.

The NBA is considered the world’s best basketball competition.

The Nuggets defeated the Heat 94-89 to finish the NBA Finals series 4-1 and secure their first trophy in 47 years.

White joined the Nuggets last year and played 17 games for them in the 2023 season.

He wasn’t part of the main 15-man roster* before the playoffs*, meaning he couldn’t get any court time in the finals. But White still joins an exclusive club of Aussie basketball stars to have reached the top of the NBA.

The 25-year-old was in Denver to celebrate and was spotted posing with the Larry O’Brien trophy.

White welcomed Denver’s team-first approach which helped it win the championship.

“Oh yeah – 100 per cent – at the Nuggets it’s the camaraderie* and the selflessness* that stands out,” he said.

Back home, White won a National Basketball League title with Melbourne United in 2021 and has been named in Australia’s squad for this year’s World Cup being played in August and September.

Maiden champs – CLUTCH FINAL MOMENTS

OTHER AUSSIE NBA CHAMPS

Luc Longley: Played for the Chicago Bulls and won three titles in a row from 1996-98. He was the first Australian to win an NBA title and remains the only to have won three. He played with NBA greats including Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

Andrew Gaze: One of Australia’s all-time greatest players, he won an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs in 1998-99.

One of Australia’s all-time greatest players, he won an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs in 1998-99. Andrew Bogut: Became the first Australian to be the NBA’s first draft* pick when selected by the Milwaukee Bucks. He moved to the Golden State Warriors and won an NBA title in 2015.

Became the first Australian to be the NBA’s first draft* pick when selected by the Milwaukee Bucks. He moved to the Golden State Warriors and won an NBA title in 2015. Patty Mills: Played with the San Antonio Spurs and won the 2014 NBA championship.

Aron Baynes: Also played with the San Antonio Spurs and won the 2014 NBA championship.

Also played with the San Antonio Spurs and won the 2014 NBA championship. Matthew Dellavedova: In 2016, he won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

— additional reporting from AFP

GLOSSARY

first-ever: has never happened before

has never happened before roster: group of players

group of players play-offs: post-season finals competition to determine the champion

post-season finals competition to determine the champion camaraderie: feeling of trust and friendship between a group of people

feeling of trust and friendship between a group of people selflessness: not selfish

not selfish draft: annual event where teams can choose new players who have never competed in the NBA before

QUICK QUIZ

1. Including Jack White, how many Australians have won NBA titles?

2. Which successful team did White play with?

3. How many games did White play this season?

4. What two winning traits do the Spurs teammates display?

5. Which Australian has won the most NBA titles? How many?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Summarise the article

A summary is a brief statement of the main points of something. It does not usually include extra detail or elaborate on the main points.

Use the 5W & H model to help you find the key points of this article. Read the article carefully to locate who and what this article is about, and where, when, why and how this is happening. Once you have located this information in the article, use it to write a paragraph that summarises the article.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Write a letter to Jack White expressing your congratulations and explaining why you admire his achievement to become one of only seven Australians to win an NBA championship.

List at least five reasons why you think it is an impressive sporting feat.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

1. Read with Kung Fu punctuation

Pair up with the article between you and stand up to make it easy to demonstrate your Kung Fu punctuation.

Practise reading one sentence at a time. Now read it again, while acting out the punctuation as you read.

Read and act three sentences before swapping with your partner. Take two turns each.

Now ask your partner to read a sentence out loud while you try and act out the punctuation. Can you keep up? Swap over? Try acting out two sentences – are you laughing yet?