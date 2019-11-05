Aussie horse Vow and Declare wins 2019 Melbourne Cup

sport Reading level: green

Australian horse Vow and Declare has won the 2019 Melbourne Cup in a thrilling finish.

And after 15 attempts, jockey Craig Williams has finally won the biggest race in the country and his career, fighting back late in the race to hand victory to trainer Danny O’Brien.

The Australian-born-and-bred, four-year-old chestnut gelding* Vow and Declare was also runner up in the Caulfield Cup in October.

In a four-way dart to the finish of the 3200m on a perfect spring day, Master of Reality surged to the lead with 100m to go, but Vow and Declare kicked in the final 50m to win by a nose.

Master of Reality was later demoted* to fourth place after a protest, with Prince of Arran taking out second (one better than last year’s third place) and Il Paradiso third.

The past two Cups have been won by international horses straight off the plane — Cross Counter in 2018 and Rekindling in 2017.

Vow and Declare has won the 2019 Melbourne Cup (Network 10)

GLOSSARY

gelding: castrated male horse

castrated male horse demoted: opposite of promoted

EXTRA READING

How Archer won the first Melbourne Cup

McEvoy’s dream comes true with Melbourne Cup win

How Phar Lap won the Cup and the nation’s heart

QUICK QUIZ

What is the name of the horse that won the Melbourne Cup? Who was the jockey? What colours did the jockey wear? Which horse came second? What is the name of the racecourse and the state where the Melbourne Cup is held?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

VCOP ACTIVITY

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight as many connectives as you can find in pink. Discuss if these are being used as conjunctions, or to join ideas and create flow.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Did you watch the Melbourne Cup? What do you like best about it? Is there anything you don’t like?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.