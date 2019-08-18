sport Reading level: green

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne made history as international cricket’s first concussion* substitute* before his valuable half century helped Australia draw the second Ashes Test against England at Lord’s in London overnight.

England pressed hard late on to level the series after captain Joe Root declared* to set Australia a tough target of 267 in 48 overs following Ben Stokes’s impressive innings of 115 not out.

Things looked grim for the Australians when they lost three quick wickets for 17 runs to give England renewed hope.

But by the last over, bowled by left-arm spinner Jack Leach, England needed four wickets for victory. Australia’s Pat Cummins managed to play out three deliveries to take Australia to a second innings score of 6-154 and to secure the draw.

Labuschagne was not confirmed as playing until yesterday when Australian batting star Steve Smith was ruled out with concussion, having been hit by a bouncer from English quick Jofra Archer during his knock of 92 on Saturday.

Previously, a substitute would only have been permitted to field. But this series is the first in the ICC’s inaugural* World Test Championship featuring new rules that allow replacement players to bat or bowl if they are covering for concussed teammates.

Smith is unlikely to play the third Test due to his concussion.

Labuschagne, in just his sixth Test, responded to his late call-up by top-scoring with 59, despite having also been hit on the grille of his helmet on just his second ball by an Archer bouncer.

GLOSSARY

concussion: confusion or unconsiousness caused by a hit to the head

substitute: a replacement

declared: called an end to the innings

inaugural: first

