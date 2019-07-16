sport Reading level: green

Basketball star Ben Simmons has agreed to a $242 million contract* extension with the Philadelphia 76ers in the richest deal in history by an Australian athlete.

Simmons, 22, will make about $11.5 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie* deal.

His salary for the next season will jump to about $42 million and rise to nearly $55 million in 2024-25.

Simmons is on track to take over from former golf champion Greg Norman as the highest earning Australian athlete of all time.

Norman was the only Australian to feature on the ultimate Forbes ranking of the world’s 20 richest sports stars — coming in at No. 12 with estimated career earnings of $892 million, while NBA basketball legend Michael Jordan earned top spot with $2.2 billion.

Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was named Rookie of the Year. His success continued when he was made an All-Star for the first time last season.

He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two seasons.

Simmons also has had 80 double-doubles* over the past two seasons. But he missed all 11 three-point attempts in his rookie season and was 0 for 6 last season, a combination of an awkward shooting form and being reluctant to keep shooting shots he can’t make.

“I don’t think it’s (about) taking shots just to take them,” Simmons explained.

“I think it’s just being aggressive and doing my job. I don’t think it’s any certain shot. But when you give me the ball, I’m able to make plays.”

Simmons gets seriously rich

Doubt still hangs over whether Melbourne-born Simmons will play for Australia later this year at the World Cup in China and in Melbourne and Perth exhibition games.

His absence would be a big blow to the Boomers’ hopes of claiming a medal in China in September.

The Boomers are yet to win a medal at a World Cup or Olympics, but with Simmons spearheading* a team packed with Australian NBA players including Patty Mills, Andrew Bogut, Joe Ingles, Matthew Dellavedova, Aron Baynes and Jonah Bolden, the drought appeared set to be broken.

AUSTRALIA’S OTHER RICHEST SPORTS STARS

Daniel Ricciardo, Formula 1

Jason Day, golf

Matthew Dellavedova, NBA basketball

Adam Scott, golf

Joe Ingles, NBA basketball

GLOSSARY

contract: a deal signed by two parties

a deal signed by two parties rookie: first year or first outing

first year or first outing double-doubles: when a player achieves 10 or more (a double-digit total) in two or three of five statistical categories — points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots — in a single game.

when a player achieves 10 or more (a double-digit total) in two or three of five statistical categories — points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots — in a single game. spearheading: leading

