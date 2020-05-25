sport Reading level: green

The league has confirmed multiple blockbusters* in the first week back and released the fixture for rounds two to five.

Victorian teams Richmond and Collingwood will kickstart the stalled season on June 11, followed by a clash between Geelong and Hawthorn the following night.

The two South Australian clubs are set to play in the prime Saturday night slot on June 13.

West Coast and Fremantle — based for the moment in Queensland — will take on Gold Coast and Brisbane respectively*, while round-one losers Carlton and Melbourne will lock horns*.

Sunday will feature GWS-North Melbourne, Sydney-Essendon and St Kilda-Western Bulldogs meetings.

By releasing the fixture in four-week blocks, it allows the AFL flexibility to adapt to changing coronavirus restrictions later in the year.

The restart to competition follows weeks of discussion between the AFL, clubs, state governments and health authorities. Geelong is a big winner, playing three of its next four matches at its Kardinia Park home ground, GMHBA Stadium.

Round two will be Hawthorn’s first trip to Geelong in 14 years, last playing there in 2006.

Government restrictions preventing crowds for now means that matches that would usually attract big crowds that the Cats would normally host at the MCG can be played in Geelong.

Collingwood and Essendon — whose games usually attract big numbers of spectators — could potentially play at Geelong for the first time this century.

South Australian rivals Adelaide and Port Adelaide will clash in their home state before relocating to their temporary hub on the Gold Coast to play the rest of their matches in the first block of fixtures.

The Crows and the Power are still hopeful that further relaxation of SA travel restrictions will soon allow them to fly in and out of Adelaide.

ROUND 2

Thursday June 11

Collingwood vs Richmond, MCG, 7:40pm

Friday, June 12

Geelong Cats vs Hawthorn, GMHBA, 7:50pm

Saturday June 13

Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle, Gabba, 1:45pm

Carlton vs Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm

Port Adelaide vs Adelaide Crows, Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm

Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm

Sunday June 14

GWS Giants vs North Melbourne, Giants Stadium, 1:05pm

Sydney Swans vs Essendon, SCG, 3:35pm

St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 6:05pm

ROUND 3

Thursday June 18

Richmond vs Hawthorn, MCG, 7:40pm

Friday June 19

Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants, Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm

Saturday June 20

North Melbourne vs Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm

Collingwood vs St Kilda, MCG, 4:35pm

Geelong Cats vs Carlton, GMHBA, 7:40pm

Brisbane Lions vs West Coast Eagles, Gabba, 7:40pm

Sunday June 21

Gold Coast Suns vs Adelaide Crows, Metricon Stadium, 1:05pm

Essendon vs Melbourne, MCG, 3:35pm

Fremantle vs Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 6:05pm

ROUND 4

Thursday June 25

Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs, SCG, 7:40pm

Friday June 26

GWS Giants vs Collingwood, Giants Stadium, 7:50pm

Saturday June 27

Port Adelaide vs West Coast Eagles, Metricon Stadium, 1:45pm

St Kilda vs Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm

Essendon vs Carlton, MCG, 7:40pm

Gold Coast Suns vs Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm

Sunday June 28

Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows, Gabba, 1:05pm

Melbourne vs Geelong Cats, MCG, 3:35pm

Hawthorn vs North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 6:05pm

ROUND 5

Thursday July 2

West Coast Eagles vs Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm

Friday July 3

Collingwood vs Essendon, MCG, 7:50pm

Saturday July 4

Carlton vs St Kilda, MCG, 1:45pm

Geelong Cats vs Gold Coast Suns, GMHBA, 4:35pm

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm

Brisbane Lions vs Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7:40pm

Sunday July 5

Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 1:05pm

Sydney Swans vs Melbourne, SCG, 3:35pm

GWS Giants vs Hawthorn, Giants Stadium, 6:05pm

GLOSSARY

blockbusters: big, popular games or shows

big, popular games or shows respectively: separately, in the order mentioned

separately, in the order mentioned lock horns: do battle

QUICK QUIZ

Which teams play the first game of the restarted season? Why does the fixture start at Round 2? Why has the AFL only released to Round 5? What will Adelaide and Port Adelaide relocate to? Where is Geelong’s home ground? What are two names for it?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

VCOP ACTIVITY

Proper Noun Police

A proper noun is a noun that names a particular person, place or thing. It always has a capital letter.

How many proper nouns can you find within this article? Find them all and sort them into the category of name, place, time (date/month).

Can you find any proper nouns included in your writing?

What are they?

Can you sort them into their categories?

