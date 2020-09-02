AFL Grand Final heads to Queensland

sport Reading level: green

The 2020 AFL Grand Final will be played in Queensland at Brisbane’s Gabba.

The official announcement will be made at 1.30pm today in Queensland when AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan will also announce the Grand Final start time – for either a twilight or night game – on Saturday, October 24.

Victoria’s contract to host the AFL Grand Final will be extended by one year to 2058 as compensation* for this year’s decider heading north.

The MCG will also receive extra games in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and Victoria will host the 2021 and 2022 AFL National Drafts under new agreements between the state government and the AFL.

The MCG’s long-term agreement with the AFL normally means the league has to schedule a minimum of 45 home and away matches at the ground annually, plus a minimum number of finals matches including the Grand Final.

The decision to hand the Gabba the Grand Final will allow the AFL to recoup* as much as $12 million in ticket sales.

Queensland's AFL Grand Final pitch

While fans have consistently been against a move away from a traditional day Grand Final, the AFL has little choice but to have a later start time this year because October 24 is the day of the horserace called the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley in Melbourne.

The Cox Plate has traditionally been a 5pm race and organisers have been reluctant to move it earlier.

To avoid a time clash, the AFL Grand Final is expected to start at 5.30pm or later.

A poll of more than 4500 people by the Herald Sun shows 76 per cent of footy fans support the Gabba being the venue of this year’s Grand Final.

However, a separate poll* shows 48 per cent of fans would still prefer the match be played during the day, with 22 per cent supporting a twilight game and 30 per cent voting for a night match.

