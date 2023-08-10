Why Jess Mauboy and Mitch Tambo sing from same song book

spelling bee Reading level: green

Belting out a favourite tune with your buddies can achieve much more than just lifting the group mood, said multi-talented First Nations musician and dancer Mitch Tambo.

Passionate about the power of lyricism* in learning, in particular the survival and teaching of First Nations languages, the proud Gamilaraay man called music “amazing” for lifelong literacy*.

“When we’re talking about literacy, the repetitive nature of certain hooks in songs, melodies* and riffs*, they become these things called earworms*,” Tambo said. “They’re little hooks: you walk away from that lesson, you’re singing this melody and (it’s) full of information. Even though you didn’t think you retained* it, you actually did through the power of song.”

Music helps children “navigate their way through certain things in their life”, he said, adding:

“(Music) can help kids with speech impediments*, stuttering and … their educational journey. Being a First Nations person, a lot of our law, our culture, our protocol* is gifted and passed down through the concept of song.”

The father of four – in Sydney from Melbourne this weekend performing in Walanbaa Yulu-Gi with world-renowned* dance company Burn the Floor – said music had a “fundamental”* role to play in education.

“Music can step up by people using it as a tool to educate kids and draw kids into that learning experience around language and other fundamental practices,” Tambo said.

“Through lyrics in particular, you can gift someone certain elements of … not only their language but their identity(,) and I think when someone has a stronger idea of their identity and sense of self, the foundational roots are planted nice and firm.

“Someone’s more likely to make positive choices because they’ve got a more centralised idea around self-love and self-awareness. I think language and lyric … is just so, so very important.”

From earworm to bookworm could well be the catchcry* for Indigenous Literacy Day (ILD) on September 6, when performers including Indigenous Literacy Foundation ambassadors* Jessica Mauboy and Justine Clarke will join children from Barunga Remote Community School in the first ever ILD livestream from the Sydney Opera House.

“For me, literacy is enhanced* through the power of music,” Mauboy said. “I communicate, share stories and emotions through my music, and this has been reinforced throughout my life – it was very much part of my childhood.”

Joanne Lee, one of the reigning champions of the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee, also engages with language and story through music.

“Sometimes when I listen to music, there are words that I don’t know … so I search it up or ask my parents and I think that helps,” the Year 5 super speller said. “(Having a story in the song) makes it more interesting and makes you want to listen to more.”