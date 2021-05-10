State and territory winners announced in PM’s Spelling Bee

spelling bee Reading level: green

Congratulations to all the students who competed in the State/Territory Finals of the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee, especially to the super spellers who have qualified for the National Final.

The three top ranked spellers from each reading level in each state and territory* have been selected to compete in the National Final on Thursday, May 27.

Their names are below:

ACT

Green: Years 3-4

Justin L, Canberra Christian School

Noah D, Emmaus Christian School

Edward S, Emmaus Christian School

Orange: Years 5-6

Peter A, Canberra Christian School

Rianna M, Emmaus Christian School

Hayley H, Canberra Grammar School

NSW

Green: Years 3-4

Aditya P, Epping Public School

Safwan M (Mah), Malek Fahd Islamic School

Leon H, Northcross Christian School

Orange: Years 5-6

Grace L, North Rocks Public School

Fred W, Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School

Patricia W, North Rocks Public School

Red: Years 7-8

Evan L, The McDonald College

William Thompson T, De La Salle Catholic College

Muhammad S, Amity College

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Green: Years 3-4

Koby R, Ross Park Primary School

Steele J, Ross Park Primary School

Wattie S, Ross Park Primary School

Orange: Years 5-6

Toby V, Ross Park Primary School

Rohin S, Ross Park Primary School

Rubin D, Ross Park Primary School

QUEENSLAND

Green: Years 3-4

Deona E, Holy Spirit Catholic School

Archer C, Elanora State School

Valerie L, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

Orange: Years 5-6

Angus M, Our Lady Help of Christians School

Jake M, Our Lady Help of Christians School

Sadie P, Downlands College

Red: Years 7-8

Marcelo A, The Southport School

James A, The Southport School

Leona L, Redeemer Lutheran College

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Green: Years 3-4

Snibor S, Trinity College Gawler River

Letizia B, Klemzig Primary School

Myles W, Black Forest Primary School

Orange: Years 5-6

Alex P, Wilderness School

James P, Mount Compass Area School

Sarah M, Wilderness School

Red: Years 7-8

Natalie P, Pedare Christian College

Michael W, Mount Gambier North Primary School

Tilly S, Lobethal Primary School

TASMANIA

Green: Years 3-4

Vincent D, Dominic College

Alice P, Dominic College

Hayley B, Dominic College

Orange: Years 5-6

Lucy P, St Mary’s College

Jasmine W, St Mary’s College

Meg B, St Mary’s College

Red: Years 7-8

Olivia C, Triabunna District School

Seth D, Triabunna District School

Ryan Q, Triabunna District School

VICTORIA

Green: Years 3-4

Jacob M, Derinya Primary School

Grace G, St Paul’s School

Arielle W, Donvale Christian College

Orange: Years 5-6

Theekshitha K, Haileybury College

Sanjar A, Haileybury College

Seth O, Haileybury College

Red: Years 7-8

Jewel P, Lighthouse Christian College

Clarence A, Haileybury College

Jasmine W, Genazzano FCJ College

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Green: Years 3-4

Saskia T, Lance Holt School

Eisa H, Yuluma Primary School

Arhan D, Sutherland Dianella Primary School

Orange: Years 5-6

Thomas M, South Padbury Primary School

Zach S, West Balcatta Primary School

Nate M, Sutherland Dianella Primary School

Red: Years 7-8

Zac H, Tranby College

Lexi C, Tranby College

Riya R, Tranby College

Teachers will also be notified by email if they have students progressing to the National Final, with the results displayed on their Teacher Dashboard.

Teachers will have until 6pm (AEST) Monday, May 24, to confirm on their dashboard that their student will participate in the National Final.

The National Final will be held on Thursday, May 27, from 9am-2pm (AEST).

The top ranked student in each of the three reading levels will be crowned national winners.

They will win a visit to Canberra to meet the Prime Minister, an iPad and a $250 HarperCollins book pack.

The school of each national winner will receive a $1000 voucher to spend on books, technology or other equipment and supplies.

Best of luck to all those competing.

* NOTE: No students successfully completed the State/Territory Finals at the red reading level in the ACT and the Northern Territory.