State and territory winners announced in PM’s Spelling Bee

Congratulations to all the students who competed in the State/Territory Finals of the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee, especially to the super spellers who have qualified for the National Final.
The three top ranked spellers from each reading level in each state and territory* have been selected to compete in the National Final on Thursday, May 27.
Their names are below:
ACT
Green: Years 3-4
Justin L, Canberra Christian School
Noah D, Emmaus Christian School
Edward S, Emmaus Christian School
Orange: Years 5-6
Peter A, Canberra Christian School
Rianna M, Emmaus Christian School
Hayley H, Canberra Grammar School
NSW
Green: Years 3-4
Aditya P, Epping Public School
Safwan M (Mah), Malek Fahd Islamic School
Leon H, Northcross Christian School
Orange: Years 5-6
Grace L, North Rocks Public School
Fred W, Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School
Patricia W, North Rocks Public School
Red: Years 7-8
Evan L, The McDonald College
William Thompson T, De La Salle Catholic College
Muhammad S, Amity College
NORTHERN TERRITORY
Green: Years 3-4
Koby R, Ross Park Primary School
Steele J, Ross Park Primary School
Wattie S, Ross Park Primary School
Orange: Years 5-6
Toby V, Ross Park Primary School
Rohin S, Ross Park Primary School
Rubin D, Ross Park Primary School
QUEENSLAND
Green: Years 3-4
Deona E, Holy Spirit Catholic School
Archer C, Elanora State School
Valerie L, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
Orange: Years 5-6
Angus M, Our Lady Help of Christians School
Jake M, Our Lady Help of Christians School
Sadie P, Downlands College
Red: Years 7-8
Marcelo A, The Southport School
James A, The Southport School
Leona L, Redeemer Lutheran College
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Green: Years 3-4
Snibor S, Trinity College Gawler River
Letizia B, Klemzig Primary School
Myles W, Black Forest Primary School
Orange: Years 5-6
Alex P, Wilderness School
James P, Mount Compass Area School
Sarah M, Wilderness School
Red: Years 7-8
Natalie P, Pedare Christian College
Michael W, Mount Gambier North Primary School
Tilly S, Lobethal Primary School
TASMANIA
Green: Years 3-4
Vincent D, Dominic College
Alice P, Dominic College
Hayley B, Dominic College
Orange: Years 5-6
Lucy P, St Mary’s College
Jasmine W, St Mary’s College
Meg B, St Mary’s College
Red: Years 7-8
Olivia C, Triabunna District School
Seth D, Triabunna District School
Ryan Q, Triabunna District School
VICTORIA
Green: Years 3-4
Jacob M, Derinya Primary School
Grace G, St Paul’s School
Arielle W, Donvale Christian College
Orange: Years 5-6
Theekshitha K, Haileybury College
Sanjar A, Haileybury College
Seth O, Haileybury College
Red: Years 7-8
Jewel P, Lighthouse Christian College
Clarence A, Haileybury College
Jasmine W, Genazzano FCJ College
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Green: Years 3-4
Saskia T, Lance Holt School
Eisa H, Yuluma Primary School
Arhan D, Sutherland Dianella Primary School
Orange: Years 5-6
Thomas M, South Padbury Primary School
Zach S, West Balcatta Primary School
Nate M, Sutherland Dianella Primary School
Red: Years 7-8
Zac H, Tranby College
Lexi C, Tranby College
Riya R, Tranby College
Teachers will also be notified by email if they have students progressing to the National Final, with the results displayed on their Teacher Dashboard.
Teachers will have until 6pm (AEST) Monday, May 24, to confirm on their dashboard that their student will participate in the National Final.
The National Final will be held on Thursday, May 27, from 9am-2pm (AEST).
The top ranked student in each of the three reading levels will be crowned national winners.
They will win a visit to Canberra to meet the Prime Minister, an iPad and a $250 HarperCollins book pack.
The school of each national winner will receive a $1000 voucher to spend on books, technology or other equipment and supplies.
Best of luck to all those competing.
* NOTE: No students successfully completed the State/Territory Finals at the red reading level in the ACT and the Northern Territory.