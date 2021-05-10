Brought to you by Newscorp Australia

State and territory winners announced in PM’s Spelling Bee

Kamahl Cogdon, May 10, 2021

The State and Territory Finals winners have been announced in the 2021 Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee. media_cameraThe State and Territory Finals winners have been announced in the 2021 Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee.

Reading level: green

Congratulations to all the students who competed in the State/Territory Finals of the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee, especially to the super spellers who have qualified for the National Final.

The three top ranked spellers from each reading level in each state and territory* have been selected to compete in the National Final on Thursday, May 27.

Their names are below:

ACT

Green: Years 3-4
Justin L, Canberra Christian School
Noah D, Emmaus Christian School
Edward S, Emmaus Christian School

Orange: Years 5-6
Peter A, Canberra Christian School
Rianna M, Emmaus Christian School
Hayley H, Canberra Grammar School

NSW

Green: Years 3-4
Aditya P, Epping Public School
Safwan M (Mah), Malek Fahd Islamic School
Leon H, Northcross Christian School

Orange: Years 5-6
Grace L, North Rocks Public School
Fred W, Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School
Patricia W, North Rocks Public School

Red: Years 7-8
Evan L, The McDonald College
William Thompson T, De La Salle Catholic College
Muhammad S, Amity College

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Green: Years 3-4
Koby R, Ross Park Primary School
Steele J, Ross Park Primary School
Wattie S, Ross Park Primary School

Orange: Years 5-6
Toby V, Ross Park Primary School
Rohin S, Ross Park Primary School
Rubin D, Ross Park Primary School

QUEENSLAND

Green: Years 3-4
Deona E, Holy Spirit Catholic School
Archer C, Elanora State School
Valerie L, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

Orange: Years 5-6
Angus M, Our Lady Help of Christians School
Jake M, Our Lady Help of Christians School
Sadie P, Downlands College

Red: Years 7-8
Marcelo A, The Southport School
James A, The Southport School
Leona L, Redeemer Lutheran College

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Green: Years 3-4
Snibor S, Trinity College Gawler River
Letizia B, Klemzig Primary School
Myles W, Black Forest Primary School

Orange: Years 5-6
Alex P, Wilderness School
James P, Mount Compass Area School
Sarah M, Wilderness School

Red: Years 7-8
Natalie P, Pedare Christian College
Michael W, Mount Gambier North Primary School
Tilly S, Lobethal Primary School

TASMANIA

Green: Years 3-4
Vincent D, Dominic College
Alice P, Dominic College
Hayley B, Dominic College

Orange: Years 5-6
Lucy P, St Mary’s College
Jasmine W, St Mary’s College
Meg B, St Mary’s College

Red: Years 7-8
Olivia C, Triabunna District School
Seth D, Triabunna District School
Ryan Q, Triabunna District School

VICTORIA

Green: Years 3-4
Jacob M, Derinya Primary School
Grace G, St Paul’s School
Arielle W, Donvale Christian College

Orange: Years 5-6
Theekshitha K, Haileybury College
Sanjar A, Haileybury College
Seth O, Haileybury College

Red: Years 7-8
Jewel P, Lighthouse Christian College
Clarence A, Haileybury College
Jasmine W, Genazzano FCJ College

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Green: Years 3-4
Saskia T, Lance Holt School
Eisa H, Yuluma Primary School
Arhan D, Sutherland Dianella Primary School

Orange: Years 5-6
Thomas M, South Padbury Primary School
Zach S, West Balcatta Primary School
Nate M, Sutherland Dianella Primary School

Red: Years 7-8
Zac H, Tranby College
Lexi C, Tranby College
Riya R, Tranby College

2021 Prime Minister's Spelling Bee - artwork to announce state/territory winners. For Kids News media_cameraThe state and territory winners will progress to the National Final of the 2021 Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee.

Teachers will also be notified by email if they have students progressing to the National Final, with the results displayed on their Teacher Dashboard.

Teachers will have until 6pm (AEST) Monday, May 24, to confirm on their dashboard that their student will participate in the National Final.

The National Final will be held on Thursday, May 27, from 9am-2pm (AEST).

The top ranked student in each of the three reading levels will be crowned national winners.

They will win a visit to Canberra to meet the Prime Minister, an iPad and a $250 HarperCollins book pack.

The school of each national winner will receive a $1000 voucher to spend on books, technology or other equipment and supplies.

Best of luck to all those competing.

* NOTE: No students successfully completed the State/Territory Finals at the red reading level in the ACT and the Northern Territory.

