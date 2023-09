Named: all 69 national finalists in the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee

spelling bee Reading level: green

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE NATIONAL FINAL

Teachers must log into the Teacher Portal and confirm their student/s participation no later than September 5, 2023, 2:00pm AEST at spelling-bee.com.au

The national final runs September 6 – September 7, 2023

Opens: Wednesday 6 September at 9am AEST

Closes: Thursday 7 September at 5pm AEST

All entries must be completed by 5pm AEST on September 7, 2023, when the National Final closes.

If a tie-break is required it will commence at 11.30am AEST on September 8, 2023, and close at 1.30pm AEST on September 8, 2023.

National winners will be announced on September 15 in an email to the teacher who registered them.

PROUDLY PRESENTING THE THREE NATIONAL FINALISTS IN EVERY STATE AND TERRITORY, ACROSS THE THREE COMPETITION CATEGORIES

NSW GREEN LEVEL (YEARS 3-4)

1. Kayla V, International Grammar School: 30/30, 1:27.807

2. Elliot F, St Andrew’s Cathedral School: 30/30, 3:06.941

3. Amos M, Wagga Wagga Christian College: 29/30, 1:20.738

NSW ORANGE LEVEL (YEARS 5-6)

1. Hamza W, North Rocks Public School: 30/30, 1:48.780

2. Santana T, McAuley Catholic Primary School: 30/30, 3:29.505

3. Aditya P, Epping Public School: 29/30, 1:13.874

NSW RED LEVEL (YEARS 7-8)

1. George W: Newington College: 29/30, 3:57.408

2. Rhea Y, Cessnock High School: 29/30, 5:13.063

3. Sophia D, Georges River Grammar: 28/30, 5:03.661

VIC GREEN LEVEL (YEARS 3-4)

1. Will W, Haileybury College – City Campus: 30/30, 1:45.678

2. Miles M, St Joseph’s School: 30/30, 2:10.188

3. Muntaha I, Sirius College – Keysborough Campus: 29/30, 1:30.937

VIC ORANGE LEVEL (YEARS 5-6)

1. Dion C, Epping Views Primary School: 30/30, 1:10.177

2. Will R, Mentone Grammar School: 30/30, 1:37.953

3. Thomas N, Serpell Primary School: 30/30, 1:58.108

VIC RED LEVEL (YEARS 7-8)

1. Aariyan M, Haileybury College – City Campus: 29/30, 1:17.812

2. Zachary C, Haileybury – Pangea: 29/30, 1:25.484

3. Cameron W, Scotch College: 29/30, 2:31.195

QLD GREEN LEVEL (YEARS 3-4)

1. Isabella R, Queen of Apostles Primary School: 29/30, 2:13.949

2. Ruby Q, St Joseph’s School: 28/30, 2:12.073

3. Jack F, West End State School: 28/30, 2:47.383

QLD ORANGE LEVEL (YEARS 5-6)

1. Jillian S, Pullenvale State School: 29/30, 2:08.383

2. Leila R, Somerville House: 28/30, 1:29.463

3. Akira K, Picnic Creek State School: 28/30, 2:11.572

QLD RED LEVEL (YEARS 7-8)

1. Deona E, St Patrick’s College: 26/30, 1:40.358

2. Ethan K, Kingaroy State High School: 25/30, 1:47.130

3. Ava B, Moreton Bay College: 25/30, 2:34.478

SA GREEN LEVEL (YEARS 3-4)

1. Henry W, Black Forest Primary School: 30/30, 1:46.661

2. Sana P, Avenues College: 30/30, 2:30.981

3. Peter A, Riverdale Primary School: 29/30, 1:17.213

SA ORANGE LEVEL (YEARS 5-6)

1. Chloe S, Thomdon Park Primary School: 29/30, 1:42.839

2. Melinda W, Pedare Christian College: 28/30, 1:14.480

3. Salima S, Avenues College: 28/30, 1:52.634

SA RED LEVEL (YEARS 7-8)

1. Ethan W, St John’s Grammar School: 29/30, 6:04.892

2. Musashi N, Modbury High School: 26/30, 2:45.869

3. Willem S, St John’s Grammar School: 24/30, 2:25.058

TAS GREEN LEVEL (YEARS 3-4)

1. Siena C, Table Cape Primary School: 30/30, 2:31.102

2. Eden Y, Launceston Christian School: 29/30, 2:12.428

3. Cash D, Launceston Christian School, 29/30, 2:29.029

TAS ORANGE LEVEL (YEARS 5-6)

1. Jesse O, Hollywood Primary School, 30/30, 1:44.842

2. Declan C, Riverton Primary School, 30/30, 2:12.955

3. Samuel W, Providence Christian College: 29/30, 1:30.949

TAS RED LEVEL (YEARS 7-8)

1. Mia C, Sacred Heart College: 24/30, 4:32.941

2. Edward S, Sacred Heart College: 24/30, 4:43.443

3. Marious Castor M, St Helens District High School: 23/30, 2:40.510

WA GREEN LEVEL (YEARS 3-4)

1. Jesse O, Hollywood Primary School, 30/30, 1:44.842

2. Declan C, Riverton Primary School, 30/30, 2:12.955

3. Samuel W, Providence Christian College: 29/30, 1:30.949

WA ORANGE LEVEL (YEARS 5-6)

1. Samantha L, Oberthur Primary School: 30/30, 2:12.551

2. Abigail K, Oberthur Primary School: 29/30, 1:15.270

3. Ozichukwu E, Providence Christian College: 29/30, 1:23.627

WA RED LEVEL (YEARS 7-8)

1. Rahi P, Willetton Senior High School: 29/30, 2:10.747

2. Eu Jin K, Harrisdale Senior High School: 29/30, 2:20.049

3. Subah H, Willetton Senior High School: 29/30, 3:08.838

NT GREEN LEVEL (YEARS 3-4)

1. Dulcie S, Ross Park Primary School: 27/30, 1:43.570

2. Noah M, Ross Park Primary School: 27/30, 3:17.277

3. Aidan B, Ross Park Primary School: 26/30, 2:45.456

NT ORANGE LEVEL (YEARS 5-6)

1. Koby R, Ross Park Primary School: 26/30, 2:56.353

2. Hannah F, Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School: 25/30, 2:18.163

3. Isbel H, Ross Park Primary School: 24/30, 2:50.742

NT RED LEVEL (YEARS 7-8)

Did not compete

ACT GREEN LEVEL (YEARS 3-4)

1. Lucy M, Namadgi School: 30/30, 1:53.529

2. Charlotte W, Canberra Girls’ Grammar School – Junior School: 29/30, 1:13.923

3. Shiphrah C, Emmaus Christian School: 29/30, 2:06.957

ACT ORANGE LEVEL (YEARS 5-6)

1. Andrew M, North Ainslie Primary School: 28/30, 3:16.804

3. Riya G, Burgmann Anglican School: 26/30, 2:26.976

3. Edward S, Emmaus Christian School: 26/30, 2:32.276*

* The top ACT Orange level score was achieved by Kanisshka S, Burgmann Anglican School: 29/30, 3:49.693. Kanisshka was unfortunately unable to compete in the finals due to timing but we warmly acknowledge and congratulate her on her achievement.

ACT RED LEVEL (YEARS 7-8)

1. Maleesga G, Burgmann Anglican School: 29/30, 4:07.489

2. Zayan T, Burgmann Anglican School: 24/30, 4:52.480

3. Raghib B: Burgmann Anglican School: 23/30, 3:19.363

BEST OF LUCK, BEES!