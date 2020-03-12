spelling bee Reading level: green

Give me a P, give me an M — give me the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee!

The 2020 Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee is open and accepting entries.

Teachers are required to register their pupils and can now go to kidsnews.com.au/spelling-bee to create a teacher account and add students.

Kidsnews.com.au publisher Toni Hetherington said the interactive spelling bee is aimed to help children appreciate words, improve their literacy and have fun at the same time.

“Spelling is a type of memory game that kids can have a lot of fun with,” Ms Hetherington said.

“There are spelling rules that can help you along the way, but reading and writing can also help children a lot with learning to spell.”

Ms Hetherington said she hoped the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee would create a buzz in classrooms about spelling and reveal some of Australia’s top young spellers.

“We are looking forward to seeing some amazing spelling from students right across Australia — and I suspect some students will be better spellers than their parents,” Ms Hetherington said.

The spelling bee is open to all students across Australia in Grades 3 to Year 8.

The school round of the competition will be held from March 16 to 26, allowing teachers plenty of time for students to sit the bee.

The online competition will be conducted in classrooms with three reading levels for years 3-4 (green category), years 5-6 (orange category) and years 7-8 (red category).

Entrants are required to answer 30 spelling words per round.

Entrants who have the most accurate spelling in the fastest time will progress to state/territory finals in April and then national finals in May.

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison last year announced he would back the spelling bee, he said spelling and literacy improvement to be a national priority for parents and children.

“These things (spelling) don’t have to be a chore — they can be fun. And kids are competitive,” Mr Morrison said.

The Federal Government supported the project with a one-off $345,000 community grant to build the bee.

The spelling bee has also been developed as part of News Corp Australia’s News in the Community program, which aims to improve the lives and education of future generations.

News Corp Australia’s Community Ambassador Penny Fowler said: “The Kids News Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee makes me immensely proud, as it means our News in the Community program is delivering on our commitment to invest in educating the next generation and improving children’s literacy.”

For more details and to enter the spelling bee, visit kidsnews.com.au/spelling-bee

KEY DATES

Registration opens: February 26 at 11am

Registrations close: Extended to March 24

School round: March 16-26

State/Territory finals: April 29

National finals: May 6