Space gazers should set the alarm for Tuesday morning, when a $488 million NASA spacecraft is set to deliberately crash into an asteroid* in an attempt to change its course.

In the world’s first mission to test Earth-defending technology, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will finally reach impact after launching November 23, 2021.

Asteroid impact is set for September 27, 9:44am, AEST*.

While no known asteroid larger than 140m in size has a significant chance of hitting Earth for the next 100 years, NASA said that as of October 2021, it has only been able to locate about 40 per cent of them.

WHY IS NASA CONDUCTING THE DART?

On February 15, 2013, Russia experienced a mid-sky asteroid explosion known as Chelyabinsk. Its shockwaves* led to 1500 people injured, shattered windows and damaged buildings in six Russian cities.

The asteroid was about 20m in diameter, which NASA considered relatively small.

In a bid to prevent further and more devastating asteroid impacts, NASA has developed the DART to see if it is possible to alter an asteroid’s course by crashing a spacecraft into it.

While various blockbuster movie plots are unlikely to become reality, establishing whether it’s possible would be a vital discovery.

WHAT IS THE TARGET OF DART?

Some 11 million km away from Earth floats a binary* asteroid system named Didymos, meaning “twin” in Greek, which is the target of the crash.

According to NASA, Didymos is the ideal candidate* for humankind’s first planetary defence experiment. While not on a collision course with Earth – and therefore posing no threat to the planet – the system’s two-asteroid composition* is an interesting variable* to scientists.

The larger asteroid of the pair, named Didymos, is 780m in diameter, 39 times larger than the asteroid in Chelyabinsk. The system’s smaller asteroid, which orbits Didymos, is named Dimorphos and measures 160m.

Currently, the time it takes Dimorphos to complete a single orbit around Didymos is 11hr and 55 min, and the asteroids are 1.18 km apart.

The DART spacecraft will impact Dimorphos on September 27 nearly head-on, aiming to shorten the time it takes the smaller asteroid to orbit Didymos by several minutes.

According to NASA, the DART’s target asteroid is not a threat to Earth, but rather a testing ground to establish if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course, should an Earth-threatening asteroid ever head toward our planet.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN ON TUESDAY 27 SEPTEMBER?

Images will be streamed back to Earth via LICIACube, a satellite provided by the Italian Space Agency. The briefcase-size satellite travelling behind the spacecraft will record the collision.

At the time of impact, scientists will use ground-based telescopes to observe whether or not Dimorphos’s orbit changed, and if so, by how much.

Essentially, the data collated* during this test will contribute to NASA’s planetary defence strategies if and when an asteroid looks to be headed for Earth.

There are two ways to watch this historic event: on NASA’s website (nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv/#public) or on the space agency’s official YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UCLA_DiR1FfKNvjuUpBHmylQ).

ARE WE RETURNING TO THE MOON?

After two recent launch attempts were cancelled, first on August 29 and again on September 3, the first of three complex missions to the moon is now scheduled to take place on September 27, the same day as the DART impact.

This Artemis* I mission will see the historic launch of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lift off for the first time from the new NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence on the moon for decades to come.

While this initial launch is to demonstrate the spacecraft’s systems in a space environment and to ensure a safe re-entry back into the Earth’s atmosphere, the second mission, Artemis II, is set to include a crew. NASA has stated its goal is to send a more ethnically and gender-diverse crew to the moon.

The mission is scheduled to land on the moon on November 5 of this year, after 38 days, 32hr and 49 min in flight, travelling over 2 million km.

GLOSSARY

asteroid: rocky objects that orbit the sun like planets but are much smaller

rocky objects that orbit the sun like planets but are much smaller AEST: Australian Eastern Standard Time

Australian Eastern Standard Time shockwaves: areas of very high pressure moving through air, earth, or water, caused by an explosion or earthquake

areas of very high pressure moving through air, earth, or water, caused by an explosion or earthquake binary: relating to or consisting of two things

relating to or consisting of two things candidate: seen as suitable or appropriate

seen as suitable or appropriate composition: way in which the parts of something are arranged

way in which the parts of something are arranged Dimorphos: from the Greek word meaning “having two forms”

from the Greek word meaning “having two forms” variable: able or likely to change, shifting, unstable

able or likely to change, shifting, unstable collated: gathered, accumulated, collected, brought together and combined

gathered, accumulated, collected, brought together and combined Artemis: from Ancient Greek mythology, the goddess of the moon, the hunt and fertility

QUICK QUIZ

What does DART stand for? Name the two asteroids in the binary system that is the DART target? These asteroids pose no threat to Earth, so why is NASA targeting them? Shockwaves after the 2013 Chelyabinsk asteroid explosion led to what? At the time of DART’s impact with Dimorphos, what will scientists on Earth do?

