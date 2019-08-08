Thousands of the toughest creatures on Earth have been left on the surface of the Moon

space Reading level: green

A herd of thousands of animals called tardigrades — sometimes called “moss pigs” or “water bears” — were left on the Moon earlier this year.

The cuddly looking creatures from Earth with plump bodies and scrunched-up heads are known as the toughest animals in the universe.

They were taken to the Moon in April in Israel’s Beresheet lander, which crashed while attempting to become the first private craft to land on the Moon.

Beresheet was completely destroyed on impact.

On board was a time capsule: a book-sized package of back-up items taken to the Moon for safekeeping in case of a disaster on Earth.

The lunar library contained huge amounts of information about humans, including millions of digital pages from books and nearly all of Wikipedia.

The package also contained a large number of tardigrades.

The time capsule was the idea of Nova Spivack, who founded the Arch Mission Foundation, which is dedicated to creating a “back-up of humanity” in space.

The way the package was designed means it probably survived the crash but might have shattered and spread across the lunar surface.

“Our payload* may be the only surviving thing from that mission,” Mr Spivack told technology magazine Wired.

MEET THE TARDIGRADES

There are hundreds of species of tardigrades living in almost every habitat on Earth.

It is pretty much impossible to kill a tardigrade. They can survive being frozen, boiled, crushed, zapped with radiation, starved and dried out.

Tardigrades have been described by UK’s Oxford University scientists as “the world’s most indestructible species”. They believe the eight-legged microscopic animal will survive on Earth until the Sun dies.

“Tardigrades are the toughest, most resilient form of life on earth, able to survive for up to 30 years without food or water,” an Oxford study explained.

“And (they can) endure temperature extremes of up to 150 degrees Celsius, the deep sea and even the frozen vacuum of space.

“The water-dwelling micro animal can live for up to 60 years, and grow to a maximum size of 0.5mm, best seen under a microscope.”

The good news is that the tardigrades were dehydrated by Mr Spivack’s team, which means they can’t roam the lunar surface on their own.

DID THEY SURVIVE?

We don’t yet know for sure whether the tardigrades are still alive.

We do know that they were much more likely to have survived the crash in their dehydrated, inactive state (during which they roll into a ball called a tun) than if they had been active, according to Professor Rafael Alves Batista, of the University of São Paulo, Brazil.

“Even if they survived, they would require liquid water to become active again,” Prof Batista said.

“Water is not something one finds on the surface of the moon today.”

Prof Batista said the tardigrades would be unable to reproduce in their dehydrated state.

But the astrophysicist* urged caution for space agencies and businesses exploring the universe.

“It is always good to be cautious to avoid interfering with the environment being studied,” he said.

“However, in the particular case of the Moon we shouldn’t worry too much about contamination, since it is pretty much lifeless.

“In fact, human waste was already left there during past missions.

“On the other hand, we should be careful when sending missions elsewhere.

“Had this happened in Mars, for example, things could play out very differently.”

ABOUT BERESHEET

Israeli Moon-landing craft Beresheet was about the size of a washing machine and weighed 500kg.

It was launched to try to become the first privately funded spacecraft to land on the Moon.

Not-for-profit SpaceIL organised the project, raising money using airport bucket collections, school visits and online donations.

As Beresheet descended toward the lunar surface, one of its landing engines failed, causing it to crash at high speed on April 11.

About 11 days after the collision, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter passed over the crash site and took photos, showing that the crash had not created a crater.

Instead, it kicked up a spray of moondust from the surface.

SpaceIL will try again in about three years’ time.

Beresheet — whose name is Hebrew* for Genesis — launched from Florida, US as part of a ride share with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

It then circled the Earth in bigger and bigger orbits until it was captured by the Moon’s gravity.

The time capsule on board included a picture of Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon, who died on the space shuttle Columbia in 2003, as well as the lunar library and the tardigrades.

The lander sent mission control a selfie as it descended towards the lunar surface moments before the failure.

Engineer Ami Halbersberg said: “The inevitable* end was that it fell to the Moon’s surface not as one piece.”

