With more lunar missions* than ever on the horizon*, the European Space Agency wants to give the moon its own time zone.

The agency this week said space organisations around the world were considering how best to keep time on the moon.

The idea came up during a meeting in the Netherlands late last year, with participants agreeing on the urgent need to establish “a common lunar reference* time,” said the space agency’s Pietro Giordano, a navigation system engineer.

“A joint international effort is now being launched towards achieving this,” Mr Giordano said.

For now, a moon mission runs on the time of the country that is operating the spacecraft. European space officials said an internationally accepted lunar time zone would make it easier for everyone, especially as more countries aimed for the moon and NASA prepared to again send astronauts there.

NASA had to grapple* with the time question while designing and building the International Space Station, fast approaching the 25th anniversary of the launch of its first piece.

While the space station doesn’t have its own time zone, it runs on co-ordinated Universal Time, or UTC, which is meticulously based on atomic clocks*.

That helps to split the time difference between NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, and the other partnering space programs in Russia, Japan and Europe.

The European Space Agency said the international team looking into lunar time was debating whether a single organisation should set and maintain time on the moon.

There were also technical issues to consider, including the fact clocks run faster on the moon than on Earth, gaining about 56 microseconds each day.

Further complicating matters, ticking occurs differently on the lunar surface* than in lunar orbit*.

Perhaps most importantly, lunar time would have to be practical for astronauts there, noted the space agency’s Bernhard Hufenbach.

NASA aims to launch its first flight to the moon with astronauts in more than a half-century in 2024, with a lunar landing as early as 2025.

Mr Hufenbach said “this will be quite a challenge”, with each day on the moon lasting as long as 29.5 Earth days.

“But having established a working time system for the moon, we can go on to do the same for other planetary destinations,” Mr Hufenbach said.

Mars Standard Time, anyone?

