Take front-row seat to watch rare blood moon in Australian sky

A rare lunar event that turns Earth’s moon blood red is set to grace the Australian sky on Tuesday night – and it may be the last time you can view the spectacular sight for another three years.

Astronomers* predict a blood moon will occur on November 8, and will be visible in skies across the country.

A blood moon occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align* in a perfect way, causing the moon to pass into Earth’s shadow.

Australian National University astrophysicist* Brad Tucker said this total lunar eclipse gave the moon’s surface a reddish hue*.

“While the Earth casts a shadow into space, a little bit of sunlight skims through the Earth’s atmosphere* and into space,” he said.

“Just as sunrise and sunset are an orange or reddish colour, so is this light that skims through the Earth‘s atmosphere and out into space.”

Dr Tucker said that Tuesday night was likely to be the last chance to glimpse the rare spectacle until 2025.

The moon’s orbit was not expected to be in perfect alignment* with the sun and the Earth again for three years. In the meantime, only partial* lunar eclipses would be possible, he said.

The total lunar eclipse – or blood moon – will also be visible throughout North America, South America, Asia and the Pacific. But Africa, the Middle East and most of Europe will miss out and have to wait until 2025.

Earlier this year, much of the world was treated to the spectacular sight of a blood moon, but that lunar eclipse happened during the daytime in Australia and so was not visible to us.

Tuesday’s blood moon, the first total lunar eclipse visible in Australia since May last year, will be visible to the naked eye*. Those with telescopes or binoculars will also be able to glimpse the planet Uranus during the lunar eclipse. It will look like a bright star to the upper right of the moon.

LUNAR ECLIPSE Q&A

What is a lunar eclipse?

According to Sydney Observatory, a lunar eclipse is when the “moon moves into the shadow of the Earth”.

The moon turns into a reddish hue because the red light from the sun is bent, or refracted, by the Earth’s atmosphere onto the moon. How dark it appears depends on atmospheric* conditions at the time.

Is it dangerous to watch a lunar eclipse?

No. Unlike a solar eclipse – which can cause retina* burns due to looking at invisible ultra-violent rays from the sun – it is completely safe to look directly at a lunar eclipse with the naked eye or through an unfiltered telescope.

When is the next lunar eclipse?

Following this event, there will be a partial lunar eclipse on November 19, which is when the sun, Earth and moon don’t accurately align and only part of the moon enters the Earth’s shadow, producing some red colour.

What is the difference between a lunar and solar eclipse?

In brief, a lunar eclipse is when Earth moves between the sun and the moon and blocks the sunlight that is usually reflected by the moon. The moon is then in the Earth’s shadow.

On the other hand, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between Earth and the sun, causing it to block sunlight from reaching Earth. The moon therefore casts a shadow onto Earth.

WHEN TO SEE THE BLOOD MOON ON NOVEMBER 8, 2022:

ACT/NSW/VIC/TAS

Starts 8.09pm, ends 11.49pm. Total eclipse (when fully red) from 9.16pm-10.41pm

QLD

Starts 7.09pm, ends 10.49pm. Total eclipse (when fully red) from 8.16pm-9.41pm

SA

Starts 7.43pm, ends 11.19pm. Total eclipse (when fully red) from 8:46pm-10.11pm

NT

Starts 6.42pm, ends 10.19pm. Total eclipse (when fully red) from 7:46pm-9.11pm

WA

Starts 6.43pm, ends 8.49pm. Total eclipse (when fully red) from 6.43pm-7.41pm

GLOSSARY

astronomers: scientists who study the universe and objects in space

align: bring two or more things into a straight line

hue: colour

astrophysicist: a scientists who studies the physical and chemical structure of stars, planets etc

atmosphere: the gases or air that surround planets

alignment: when two or more things are positioned in a straight line

partial: only a part, not full or total

visible to the naked eye: able to be seen without the help of an instrument, such as a telescope

atmospheric: to do with the atmosphere

retina: the area at the back of the eye that receives light and sends pictures of what the eye sees to the brain

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Family astronomy night

Plan a small family event to celebrate this special lunar event. Don’t worry if it’s too late for Tuesday night’s blood moon, you always have 2025.

Follow the plan below to plan and co-ordinate your event.

Give your event a title

Create a simple invite to stick on family fridge or give out to the family

Plan an easy snack menu that you can help an adult prepare and serve

Write a list of set-up items to make the event fun (blankets, cushions, chairs out in the yard)

Read up on further information about this blood moon to share with your family

Enjoy the experience with your family!

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and social, Critical and Creative thinking

2. Extension

What is the total amount of time difference between when the lunar eclipse starts in Victoria compared to Western Australia? Why is there a time difference?

Why do countries such as Africa and the Middle East have to wait until 2025 to see this blood moon?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Geography, Mathematics, Science, Critical and Creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

The Curse of the blood moon

With the rare blood moon set to occur on Tuesday night, we need to prepare.

With a partner, plan an idea for a story called the “Curse of the blood moon”.

You can decide what type of text to write; you do not need for it to be a narrative.

What is the problem that will occur?

How will it turn into a bigger problem?

How will you solve the problem?

Who is your main character?

Who is your villain?

Decide if you will turn your plan into a blurb. Share your story ideas with another pair to see what they came up with.