Space junk on a 9300km/h collision course with moon

The moon is about to get walloped* by more than 2700kg of space junk, a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semi-trailer trucks.

The leftover rocket piece will smash into the far side of the moon at 9300km/h on March 4, away from the view of telescopes. It could take weeks, even months, to confirm the impact through satellite images.

Experts believe the 12m-long piece of debris* has been tumbling haphazardly* through space since China launched it nearly a decade ago. But Chinese officials are not convinced the rocket is theirs.

Scientists expect the rocket debris to carve out a 10m to 20m-long hole and send moon dust flying hundreds of kilometres across the barren, pockmarked surface.

While low-orbiting space junk is relatively easy to track, objects deeper in space are unlikely to hit anything and are usually soon forgotten, except by a handful of observers who enjoy playing celestial* detective on the side.

SpaceX originally took the blame for the upcoming lunar litter after asteroid tracker Bill Gray identified the collision course in January. He corrected himself a month later, saying the “mystery” object was not part of a SpaceX Falcon rocket launched for NASA in 2015.

Mr Gray, an American mathematician and physicist, said the debris was likely to be the third stage of a Chinese Long March rocket that sent a test sample capsule to the moon and back in 2014.

But Chinese ministry officials said the upper stage of the rocket had re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and burned up.

However, US observers believe the rocket segment that re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and burned up was actually part of a rocket from another Chinese mission in 2020.

The US Space Command, which tracks lower space junk, confirmed on March 1 that its database showed the rocket upper stage from the 2014 Chinese lunar mission never re-entered Earth’s atmosphere.

But it could not confirm the country of origin for the object about to strike the moon.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies agrees with Mr Gray’s reassessment.

And a University of Arizona team also recently identified the Chinese Long March rocket segment from the light reflected off its paint during telescope observations of the space junk.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell, from the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said the collision would have little affect, adding it was possible similar impacts had taken place unnoticed over many decades.

“There are at least 50 objects that were left in deep Earth orbit in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s that were just abandoned there. We didn’t track them,” he said.

“Now we’re picking up a couple of them … but a lot of them we’re not finding and so they’re not there any more.

“Probably at least a few of them hit the moon accidentally and we just didn’t notice.”

The moon already bears countless craters, ranging up to 2500km in size. With little to no real atmosphere, the moon is defenceless against the constant barrage* of meteors and asteroids, and the occasional incoming spacecraft, including a few intentionally crashed for science’s sake. With no weather, there’s no erosion and so impact craters last forever.

China has a lunar lander on the moon’s far side, but it will be too far away to detect the March 4 impact just north of the equator.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter will also be out of range, but will monitor the moon’s Exosphere* for any changes as a result of the impact.

walloped: hit very hard

hit very hard debris: piece or pieces of rubbish or remains

piece or pieces of rubbish or remains haphazardly: lacking order or purpose, not planned

lacking order or purpose, not planned celestial: to do with the sky and space

to do with the sky and space barrage: constant bombardment

constant bombardment Exosphere: outer layer of the atmosphere

How much does this space junk weigh? How fast will it be going when it hits the moon? What is the name of the asteroid tracker who discovered the space junk collision course? Where does the asteroid tracker believe the space junk came from? What affect does Jonathon McDowell believe the space junk collision will have?

