Scientists find evidence of active or recently active volcanic structures on Venus

Scientists have found 37 volcanoes on Venus that appear to be recently active and probably still are today.

The finding could change the way we think of Venus — seeing it as a geologically* dynamic* planet and not a dormant* world as long thought.

The research focused on ringlike structures called coronae, caused by an upwelling* of hot rock from deep within the planet’s interior, and provided convincing evidence of widespread recent tectonic* and magma* activity on Venus’s surface, researchers said on Monday.

Many scientists had thought Venus, lacking the plate tectonics that gradually reshape Earth’s surface, was dormant for the past half billion years.

“Our work shows that some of that interior heat is still able to reach the surface even today. Venus is clearly not so geologically dead or dormant as previously thought,” said Earth and planetary scientist Anna Gülcher of the Institute of Geophysics in Switzerland, lead author of the research published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The researchers determined the type of geological feature that could exist only in a recently active corona – a trench surrounding the structure. Then they studied radar images of Venus from NASA’s Magellan spacecraft in the 1990s to find coronae with a trench. Of 133 coronae examined, 37 appear to have been active in the past 2 million to 3 million years, which is very recent in geological time.

“In my opinion, many of these structures are indeed active today,” said University of Maryland geophysicist and study co-author Laurent Montesi.

A corona is a field of lava flows and major faults across a large circular area. Many of the 37 are in a gigantic ring in the planet’s Southern Hemisphere, including a huge corona called Artemis, 2100km in diameter.

Venus is the Earth’s closest and just slightly smaller planetary neighbour, is covered by clouds of sulfuric acid and has surface temperatures hot enough to melt lead.

EARTH’S NEIGHBOURS

In order of their distance from the Sun, the planets in our Solar System are:

Mercury (closest to the Sun)

Venus

Earth

Mars

Jupiter

Saturn

Uranus

Neptune

There’s a possible Planet Nine out past Neptune

Pluto was classified as a planet until 2006. It came after Neptune on lists like this one

GLOSSARY

geologically: relating to geology, which is the science of rocks

relating to geology, which is the science of rocks dynamic: moving, active

moving, active dormant: asleep, not changing

asleep, not changing upwelling: moving upwards

moving upwards tectonic: relating to the structure of the Earth or another planet’s crust

relating to the structure of the Earth or another planet’s crust magma: hot liquid under the surface of Earth or another planet

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Remembering the order of the planets

Create a word mnemonic to help you remember the order of the planets in their distance from the Sun.

A word mnemonic is a simple sentence to help you remember the starting letter of the information you are trying to remember in order. For example, Roy G. Biv is a name used to remember all the first letters of the colours of the rainbow.

Share your mnemonic with the class.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Do you think there could ever by human life on Venus? State your reasons why or why not.

Time: allow 5 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Critical and Creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

I Spy Nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article?

Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick 3 nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.

