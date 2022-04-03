Saturn’s rings won’t hang around

space Reading level: green

Saturn’s famous rings will eventually disappear – and we have a good idea when.

The stunning belts of ice, rock and dust are slowly breaking apart.

And it’s believed that we’re just a few hundred million years away from their total disappearance.

Scientists still aren’t entirely sure how the rings formed.

But they make Saturn one of the most instantly recognisable planets in our Solar System.

Sadly, the phenomenon* won’t last forever – and “ring rain” is to blame.

This destructive process – revealed by astronomers to news website The Atlantic – means parts of the belt are being disturbed, pulled into Saturn by gravity, and ultimately vaporised*.

It’s estimated that 10 tonnes of “ring matter” is falling into Saturn every single second.

NASA has studied the rings of Saturn extensively* through its Cassini spacecraft mission.

And at the current rate of degradation*, it’s estimated that the entire ring system of Saturn will vanish in around 300 million years.

But NASA said the core rings might have “less than 100 million years to live”.

That means Earthlings still have plenty of time to explore the stunning space phenomenon.

It also means that Saturn’s rings are still only in the early stages of their life.

The rings are estimated to be between 10 million and 100 million years old.

For context, dinosaurs walked the Earth as recently as 66 million years ago, while Earth is a whopping 4.543 billion years old.

ABOUT THE RINGS

The rings of Saturn are mostly made of water ice particles, as well as some rock debris and dust.

It’s the most extensive ring system of any planet in our Solar System.

The dense main rings extend from 6900km away to 80,500km away from Saturn’s equator*.

They have an estimated local thickness that ranges from 10m to 1km.

The rings are caught in a balancing act around the planet. Gravity is drawing them inward, while the speed of their orbit wants to fling them out to space.

But latest research suggests gravity is winning, with Saturn’s rings expected to disappear within 100 million and 300 million years.

“We estimate that this ‘ring rain’ drains an amount of water products that could fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool from Saturn’s rings in half an hour,” said James O’Donoghue, of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre, speaking in 2018.

“We are lucky to be around to see Saturn’s ring system, which appears to be in the middle of its lifetime.

“However, if rings are temporary, perhaps we just missed out on seeing giant ring systems of Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune, which have only thin ringlets today.”

RING MYSTERY

Scientists still don’t know exactly how the rings of Saturn formed.

One theory is that small, icy moons orbiting Saturn collided, smashing up into bits and creating rings.

It’s also possible these icy moons were struck by large comets or asteroids, or were broken apart by gravity.

The second popular theory is that the rings were never part of a moon, but simply leftover material from the formation of Saturn.

This story was originally published by The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.

GLOSSARY

phenomenon: something that exists and can be studied but that is unusual or difficult to understand or explain fully

something that exists and can be studied but that is unusual or difficult to understand or explain fully vaporised: turned from something solid or liquid into vapour or gas

turned from something solid or liquid into vapour or gas extensively: in a large and detailed way

in a large and detailed way degradation: the process of degrading or making something worse

the process of degrading or making something worse equator: an imaginary line drawn around the middle of a planet

QUICK QUIZ

What are Saturn’s rings made up of? How many tonnes of “ring matter” is falling into Saturn every second? What NASA spacecraft mission has been extensively studying Saturn? In how many years is Saturn’s entire ring system expected to vanish? Explain one theory about how Saturn’s rings were formed.

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Showing me the info

Visually communicate information from this news story by:

drawing a timeline that shows the past, present and future of Saturn’s rings

creating a simple diagram labelling the rings with what they are made of and their distance from the planet

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science

2. Extension

Research to find out more about Saturn. Create five multiple choice trivia questions about the planet, then test out a classmate’s knowledge.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

I spy nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article?

Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick three nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.